When Is Bridgerton Returning? EP Hints At Faster Turnaround For Season 5
Now that "Bridgerton" Season 4 has wrapped, it's time to start asking: How long will we have to wait for "Bridgerton" Season 5?!
The Netflix adaptation was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 in May 2025, so we gentle readers need not fret about getting more Bridgerton family drama. It has been reported that Season 5 is eyeing a March 2026 production start, and when TVLine spoke to showrunner Jess Brownell in February, she confirmed that writing on the fifth installment had wrapped.
"We are very close to going into production," she revealed during a post-mortem interview for the show's fourth season. "It's really a funny thing to be preparing for production before we've even finished airing Season 4, but it's a testament to the fact that we're trying to get our trains to run a little bit more quickly — or our carriages, I should say."
When will Bridgerton Season 5 premiere?
Given that the Season 5 carriage is already off to the races, fans can rest easy knowing that they shouldn't have to wait too long for new "Bridgerton" episodes.
"Bridgerton" Season 4 began filming in September 2024, wrapped production in June 2025, and didn't premiere until January 2026 — nearly two years after Season 3 concluded. If Season 5 were to follow a similar timeline, with filming slotted to begin in March 2026, production might wrap by December 2026, and new episodes could release as early as July 2027. (That's just over a year away!)
And what will the fifth season bring? We know that Season 5 will either focus on Eloise or Francesca, but showrunner Jess Brownell has yet to confirm which girl will take center stage. When TVLine spoke to Brownell in February, she couldn't divulge much about Season 5 storylines, but she did say to expect plenty of mess from our new Lady Whistledown.
