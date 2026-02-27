When Is Bridgerton Returning? EP Hints At Faster Turnaround For Season 5

Now that "Bridgerton" Season 4 has wrapped, it's time to start asking: How long will we have to wait for "Bridgerton" Season 5?!

The Netflix adaptation was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 in May 2025, so we gentle readers need not fret about getting more Bridgerton family drama. It has been reported that Season 5 is eyeing a March 2026 production start, and when TVLine spoke to showrunner Jess Brownell in February, she confirmed that writing on the fifth installment had wrapped.

"We are very close to going into production," she revealed during a post-mortem interview for the show's fourth season. "It's really a funny thing to be preparing for production before we've even finished airing Season 4, but it's a testament to the fact that we're trying to get our trains to run a little bit more quickly — or our carriages, I should say."