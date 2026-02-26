Bridgerton Boss Shares Swoon-Worthy Secret Behind Sophie/Benedict Bathtub Scene: 'He's Focusing All The Pleasure On Her'

The following contains major spoilers from "Bridgerton" Season 4, Part 1. Proceed accordingly.

"Bridgerton" Season 4, Part 2 is making waves — or rather, it's making steamy, swoon-worthy splashes over the sides of a certain clawfoot tub.

In Part 1 of the Netflix adaptation's fourth season, Benedict and Sophie solidified their connection at My Cottage, but things quickly cooled off between them after Benedict made a grave mistake by asking Sophie to be his mistress.

While much of Season 4, Part 2 follows Benedict yearning to win back an emotionally distant Sophie, the finale finally sees the two come together in a big way: Yes, we're talking about the iconic bathtub scene. (Fans of the Julia Quinn book series have long been waiting for this one!)

After Benedict learns Sophie is the mysterious Lady in Silver, he realizes he wants to be with her — whether she's a maid or not! He rushes to rescue her from the throes of her evil stepmother, who is in court trying to press charges against Sophie for impersonating nobility and stealing a pair of shoe clips. With the help of Lady Bridgerton, Benedict manages to have Sophie released on bail on the condition that she will remain in the Bridgerton household while the case against her remains up in the air.

Once Sophie arrives at the Bridgerton estate, she and Benedict share a secret reunion where any couple trying to overcome class differences would convene: in a massive candlelit bathroom in front of a clawfoot bathtub filled with water and scattered rose petals.

There, Benedict professes his love for Sophie, and apologizes for the whole mistress thing. He nearly proposes to her, before she stops him to tell him that she loves him. They kiss and share a bath that gets dirtier and flirtier than you ever thought a bath could.