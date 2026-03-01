Connor Storrie Gives U.S. Women's Hockey Team The Spotlight During SNL Monologue — Watch
Fresh off the first season of his hit Canadian drama "Heated Rivalry," breakout star Connor Storrie made his "Saturday Night Live" debut on February 28 — and he didn't come alone.
Storrie, who plays a professional hockey player on "Heated Rivalry," was joined during his monologue by several members of the men's and women's U.S. Olympic hockey teams. The men, Quinn and Jack Hughes, were the first to come out after Storrie said he doesn't think he pulled off playing a believable hockey player.
"We've been so busy playing, we haven't had time to see your show yet," one Hughes brother said. "It's about hockey, right?" to which Storrie knowingly replied, "Kind of."
"I got my teeth knocked out in the finals," Hughes added. "Does that happen on your show?" Storrie had the perfect answer for this one: "Metaphorically."
That's when things really got cooking. "I hope some hockey players watched it," Storrie said, at which point two players from the U.S. women's hockey team, Hilary Knight and Megan Keller, joined him on stage. "Don't worry, we saw your show," Knight told Storrie.
The women joked that they were originally going to visit "SNL" on their own, "but we figured we'd invite the guys too," Keller said. "Yeah, we thought we'd give them a little moment to shine," Knight said.
This comes just days after President Donald Trump "joked" to the U.S. men's team that he would be impeached if he didn't also invite the women's team to his State of the Union address.
Watch Storrie's full "SNL" monologue below:
When does Heated Rivalry return for Season 2?
"Heated Rivalry" fans have been fiending for new episodes ever since it was confirmed that the Crave-produced Canadian drama would be returning for Season 2. But how long do we have to wait for our fix of Shane, Ilya, Scott, Kip, and their various allies?
Series creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady dropped by "CBS Mornings" on February 26 to discuss the show's success with Gayle King, revealing that Season 2 begins filming in August 2026. King later mentioned that the show is targeting an April 2027 return.
A rep for Crave confirmed to TVLine that a Spring 2027 premiere is being targeted, but did not confirm that the show would be back in April. It's also not yet known if Season 2 will arrive simultaneously on Crave and the show's Stateside home, HBO Max.
"The reason [for the wait between seasons] is because we didn't know we were going to sell the show, we didn't know anybody was going to watch it," Tierney said. "I had not written a second season, I didn't know I was going to get a second season," Tierney told King, when jokingly asked why viewers need to wait so long for Season 2 to arrive. "But it's all happening, we're writing it now, we're getting ready to start shooting this summer, and there will be more 'Heated Rivalry' on your TVs truly as soon as humanly possible."
What are your hopes for "Heated Rivalry" Season 2? Drop 'em in a comment below.