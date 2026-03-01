Connor Storrie Gives U.S. Women's Hockey Team The Spotlight During SNL Monologue — Watch

Fresh off the first season of his hit Canadian drama "Heated Rivalry," breakout star Connor Storrie made his "Saturday Night Live" debut on February 28 — and he didn't come alone.

Storrie, who plays a professional hockey player on "Heated Rivalry," was joined during his monologue by several members of the men's and women's U.S. Olympic hockey teams. The men, Quinn and Jack Hughes, were the first to come out after Storrie said he doesn't think he pulled off playing a believable hockey player.

"We've been so busy playing, we haven't had time to see your show yet," one Hughes brother said. "It's about hockey, right?" to which Storrie knowingly replied, "Kind of."

"I got my teeth knocked out in the finals," Hughes added. "Does that happen on your show?" Storrie had the perfect answer for this one: "Metaphorically."

That's when things really got cooking. "I hope some hockey players watched it," Storrie said, at which point two players from the U.S. women's hockey team, Hilary Knight and Megan Keller, joined him on stage. "Don't worry, we saw your show," Knight told Storrie.

The women joked that they were originally going to visit "SNL" on their own, "but we figured we'd invite the guys too," Keller said. "Yeah, we thought we'd give them a little moment to shine," Knight said.

This comes just days after President Donald Trump "joked" to the U.S. men's team that he would be impeached if he didn't also invite the women's team to his State of the Union address.

Watch Storrie's full "SNL" monologue below: