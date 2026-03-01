Connor Storrie's Heated Rivalry Co-Star Hudson Williams Makes Surprise Appearance On SNL — Watch

Wherever Ilya Rozanov goes, can Shane Hollander really be far behind? Fans of the hit Canadian romance drama "Heated Rivalry" got an extra treat during Connor Storrie's "Saturday Night Live" episode on February 28 when Storrie's co-star Hudson Williams crashed a skating-themed sketch.

Set on the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center, the sketch centered around a couple (played by Tommy Brennan and Veronica Slowikowska) trying to have a serious talk about their relationship, only to be distracted by a group of enthusiastic ice skaters, including Storrie.

On its own, the sketch would have been a hit, but it reached new heights upon Williams' surprise arrival. Once the audience's screams subsided, Williams announced, "Sorry I'm late, fellas, but I have a serious question... who's ready to skate their butts off?"

The couple attempted to continue their conversation, but they were regularly interrupted by nonsense from the skaters, including a noisy train ride set to — what else — Quad City DJs' "C'Mon n' Ride It (The Train)."

Watch Williams' unexpected "SNL" appearance below:

Hudson Williams joins Connor Storrie on SNL ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7OjsHXJJ8m — hudson williams love (@hudsonwlove) March 1, 2026

Did you have a feeling that Williams would make a cameo during Storrie's episode, and what are your thoughts on his "SNL" episode overall? Drop 'em in a comment below.