William Shatner Thinks Gene Roddenberry Wouldn't Approve Of One Star Trek: TNG Detail

The comments William Shatner made to The Hollywood Reporter about Gene Roddenberry potentially not appreciating aspects of "The Next Generation" and newer "Star Trek" shows were similar to views he expressed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Naturally, the actor's words caused a bit of a stir among the fandom and were promptly challenged by Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas on the Paramount+ show "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds") on X. "Curious: Has Mr. Shatner seen any episodes of ['Star Trek: Discovery'] or SNW or Lower Decks? Didn't he not watch himself on TOS?" Navia tweeted.

As it happens, Shatner indeed doesn't watch any of the "Star Trek" shows, including the one he starred in. "I have never watched 'Star Trek,'" he told People in 2021. "There are many episodes I don't know, there are some movies I don't know." Nevertheless, he's fully aware that his Roddenberry comments haven't gone down particularly well and even clarified his statement to Cinema Blend in 2024. Those who may have wished him to recant or revise his opinion may be disappointed, though.

"I wonder why some feathers would be ruffled by my saying the guy, the gentleman I knew, Eugene Roddenberry was very strict about military protocol," Shatner said. "So, having an intimate relationship with somebody you're working next to is verboten. You don't do that on the military thing. And [modern 'Trek' shows], you know, I don't know about the latest things, but the couple of things I've noted is that there are relationships, sexual relations, relationships going on between the people that would make Gene Roddenberry turn in his grave."