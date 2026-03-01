William Shatner Thinks Gene Roddenberry Wouldn't Approve Of One Star Trek: TNG Detail
"Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry died in 1991, so he only got to witness part of the empire he created. He was the driving force behind "Star Trek: The Original Series," had a hand in several of the movies it spawned, and he also executive produced "Star Trek: The Next Generation." However, if you ask "Star Trek" legend William Shatner, the franchise creator wouldn't necessarily approve of everything his vision evolved into. In a March 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor who played Captain James T. Kirk expressed his views on the one thing he suspects Roddenberry would frown upon. Namely, Enterprise crew members engaging in shipboard romance. Shatner specifically mentioned "The Next Generation" as an example, despite Roddenberry's early involvement with the series.
"[Gene Roddenberry] was in the military, and he was a policeman, so there was this militaristic vision of 'You don't make out with a fellow soldier' ... There are strict rules, and you abide by the rules," Shatner explained, adding, "Well, as 'Star Trek' progressed, that ethos has been forgotten ... I haven't watched the other 'Star Treks' very much, but what I've seen with glimpses of 'The Next Generation' is yes, the difficulty in the beginning, between management, was all about Gene's rules and obeying or not obeying those rules."
Shatner stands by his comments
The comments William Shatner made to The Hollywood Reporter about Gene Roddenberry potentially not appreciating aspects of "The Next Generation" and newer "Star Trek" shows were similar to views he expressed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Naturally, the actor's words caused a bit of a stir among the fandom and were promptly challenged by Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas on the Paramount+ show "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds") on X. "Curious: Has Mr. Shatner seen any episodes of ['Star Trek: Discovery'] or SNW or Lower Decks? Didn't he not watch himself on TOS?" Navia tweeted.
As it happens, Shatner indeed doesn't watch any of the "Star Trek" shows, including the one he starred in. "I have never watched 'Star Trek,'" he told People in 2021. "There are many episodes I don't know, there are some movies I don't know." Nevertheless, he's fully aware that his Roddenberry comments haven't gone down particularly well and even clarified his statement to Cinema Blend in 2024. Those who may have wished him to recant or revise his opinion may be disappointed, though.
"I wonder why some feathers would be ruffled by my saying the guy, the gentleman I knew, Eugene Roddenberry was very strict about military protocol," Shatner said. "So, having an intimate relationship with somebody you're working next to is verboten. You don't do that on the military thing. And [modern 'Trek' shows], you know, I don't know about the latest things, but the couple of things I've noted is that there are relationships, sexual relations, relationships going on between the people that would make Gene Roddenberry turn in his grave."