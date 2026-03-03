20 Best Impractical Jokers Episodes, Ranked According To IMDb Users

The TruTV (and later TBS) reality series "Impractical Jokers" finds comedy stars Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano boldly performing a series of pranks and humiliating challenges in the presence of strangers. While they don't do anything on the reality TV show danger level of "Jackass," the show's scrappy, cringe-heavy, and fundamentally good-natured sense of humor has earned it a massive fanbase across its 12 years on air.

"Impractical Jokers" is particularly beloved on IMDb, where it's previously been ranked as one of the three best reality shows of all time. And the show's most memorable challenges and hilarious punishments have been similarly showered with glowing ratings. Below, you'll find a ranking of the 20 highest-rated "Impractical Jokers" episodes. (Note: IMDb's episode rankings frequently change, so don't be surprised if you see one of your favorites drop down a spot or two!)