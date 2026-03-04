High Potential's Karadec And Lucia Just Took A Big Step Forward — And It's All Thanks To Morgan

Lucia is going to have to send Morgan flowers or something (another furry jacket, perhaps?) after the March 3 episode of "High Potential."

The ABC drama returned from its month-long hiatus to find Karadec and Lucia making plans for their future, with the latter suggesting they find a new place of their own to live together — not that she isn't digging the "four-star hotel vibe" his apartment currently has going on. She doesn't want to rush things between them, but Lucia acknowledged that their relationship "feel different" this time, as does Karadec.

When Lucia asked Karadec what changed, he gave all the credit to Morgan: "I think it has a lot to do with my new partner," he said matter-of-factly. "She helped me see some things that I didn't," to which Lucia replied, "I should thank her."

Unlike a lot of scenes on this show, particularly those between Karadec and Morgan, it didn't feel like there was anything not being said in this conversation between Lucia and Karadec. It just felt like two people in love, being totally honest about how they both feel, and being genuinely invested in a future together. So why do we still feel like we should be waiting for the other shoe to drop? Perhaps it's because of what showrunner Todd Harthan said during our most recent interview:

"What's interesting about [Karadec and Lucia's] dynamic is now he's become the man that she always wanted him to be, and she is 100% committed to him... but he does have this other very important person in his life who happens to be a beautiful woman," Harthan said. "I don't think Karadec is apprehensive, but he's one to take things slow, and I think she's all in for sure. I don't know if you can feel it in the air in that episode, but it's not going to be the smoothest path to what she wants."

Here's hoping it's smooth sailing for all parties involved... for as long as that lasts.