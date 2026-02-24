Will Karadec's Feelings For Morgan Come Between Him And Lucia On High Potential? Showrunner Weighs In

Now that his estranged ex-fiancée has reentered his life, things are looking up for Karadec on "High Potential." But can he really make it work with Lucia this time around, or is there a big storm coming for this couple when the ABC drama returns on Tuesday, March 3 (9/8c)? Either way, the ball is definitely in his court, showrunner Todd Harthan tells TVLine.

"She's not the one that had to evolve and change, he is," Harthan explains. "The reason that relationship ended the first time around was because he always put her second."

This is all well and good in theory, but remember that "big storm" we wondered about earlier? Just call it... Hurricane Morgan.

"What's interesting about [Karadec and Lucia's] dynamic is now he's become the man that she always wanted him to be, and she is 100% committed to him... but he does have this other very important person in his life who happens to be a beautiful woman," Harthan points out. "I don't think Karadec is apprehensive, but he's one to take things slow, and I think she's all in for sure. I don't know if you can feel it in the air in that episode, but it's not going to be the smoothest path to what she wants."