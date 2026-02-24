Will Karadec's Feelings For Morgan Come Between Him And Lucia On High Potential? Showrunner Weighs In
Now that his estranged ex-fiancée has reentered his life, things are looking up for Karadec on "High Potential." But can he really make it work with Lucia this time around, or is there a big storm coming for this couple when the ABC drama returns on Tuesday, March 3 (9/8c)? Either way, the ball is definitely in his court, showrunner Todd Harthan tells TVLine.
"She's not the one that had to evolve and change, he is," Harthan explains. "The reason that relationship ended the first time around was because he always put her second."
This is all well and good in theory, but remember that "big storm" we wondered about earlier? Just call it... Hurricane Morgan.
"What's interesting about [Karadec and Lucia's] dynamic is now he's become the man that she always wanted him to be, and she is 100% committed to him... but he does have this other very important person in his life who happens to be a beautiful woman," Harthan points out. "I don't think Karadec is apprehensive, but he's one to take things slow, and I think she's all in for sure. I don't know if you can feel it in the air in that episode, but it's not going to be the smoothest path to what she wants."
What to expect from the return of High Potential
Regardless of how Morgan, Karadec, and Lucia's carousel of feelings comes to a complete stop, Todd Harthan says there's a lot to look forward to when "High Potential" resumes its second season.
For starters, fans can expect a "big Daphne episode soon, like a big one," Harthan tells TVLine. The show recently shone a spotlight on Oz's family, and we've learned little nuggets about Soto's personal life along the way, but Daphne's out-of-office existence remains a pretty big question mark... until now.
Also on the horizon, Captain Wagner "re-enters the world in a pretty major way," resulting in "some big twists and turns" for everyone involved. "We have some pretty big Roman developments coming down the way, in addition to what I think are a couple of really fun, splashy, amazing guest stars," Harthan teases. "And I think some of our best cases, our most visceral cases."
And let's see what you make of this: "There are some really wonderful emotional things coming between all the various characters, but of course Morgan and Karadec," Harthan says. "I think where we're going in our last round of episodes, how they evolve, and the things they're faced with and are challenged by, are on a level that we have not explored before."
How a recent crisis bonded Morgan and Karadec
That's saying a lot, because Morgan and Karadec already endured a relationship-defining trial in the February 3 episode of "High Potential." Morgan suffered a debilitating panic attack during a particularly tense moment, and only Karadec's healing hug was able to calm her down.
"To put it in the simplest terms, and this is something I've referred to before, there's this unconditional friendship that has really bloomed between them," Todd Harthan told TVLine of Morgan and Karadec's hug at the time. "Sure, it's laced with soap and all the wonderful things that you want in a in a TV show like this, but for me, that moment was another example of two people that will really do anything to protect the other, almost to the point of him putting her before himself, and she would probably do the same for him."
OK, your turn to talk: Where do you stand on the romance front? Are you hoping Karadec and Lucia make it work, or are you eager to see what a Karadec-Morgan pairing would look like? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.