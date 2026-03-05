Scrubs Boss Explains Why They Split Up J.D. And Elliot In Revival
ABC's "Scrubs" revival is off to a strong start. Critics have responded warmly, and TVLine readers handed the February 25 premiere an average grade of "A." But one creative choice has proven extremely polarizing: divorcing Drs. John Dorian and Elliot Reid.
The first episode back established that Elliot made the call to end the marriage, though specifics remain scarce. Episode 2 dispelled rumors that J.D. had cheated — a false narrative that once circulated at Sacred Heart — but stopped short of explaining what ultimately led to the split.
That emotional reckoning arrives in Episode 3, when Elliot breaks down in the bathroom and insists that no matter their marital status, she refuses to lose her best friend. Through thick and thin, they're still "family."
For showrunner Aseem Batra — an OG "Scrubs" scribe who also recurred on the previous incarnation as "fun-size" intern Josephine — divorcing the series' central couple was anything but easy. "It was a very hard initial conversation," she admits. "We were split on what to do."
Ultimately, though, she says the move felt grounded in both the show's history and real life. "If you go back and look at the first [run of] 'Scrubs,' they always had a tricky relationship. And it's just real, statistically, in terms of marriages," Batra explains.
Perhaps most intriguing: the writers haven't predetermined their endgame.
"We don't know what we're going to do with the two of them, and that's exciting," she says. "It gave us a lot to write to. We get to see dating episodes again. We get to see them have a journey together again of, 'Okay, if it's not going to be this, how do we still keep the love in our relationship?'"
What's Next for J.D. and Elliot
Despite J.D. and Elliot's split, the "Scrubs" revival won't rehashing the will-they/won't-they chaos of the original eight-season run. This time around, the emphasis is less on romantic sabotage and more on emotional evolution.
"If we had [J.D.] acting the way he was in his 20s, it would probably drive a lot of people crazy," Batra notes. "He's not there. He's a grownup."
That means jealousy may still surface, but not in the form of manipulation or regression.
"We don't really want to see a guy trying to control what his ex is doing," Batra adds. "That's kind of an old thing."
Instead, the tension between exes will stem from co-parenting and shared history. That's why Episode 3 addresses any lingering hostility head-on.
"When you're in that space of always being contentious, the comedy gets tamped down," Batra argues. "We wanted them to be in a good space so they can have those fun, light moments."
As for the specifics of what led to the divorce, those won't be addressed this season.
"If we have more episodes in a later season, we can unpack that in a way of like, well, what was the origin of this?" Batra says. "And I think that will be interesting."