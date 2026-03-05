Scrubs Boss Explains Why They Split Up J.D. And Elliot In Revival

ABC's "Scrubs" revival is off to a strong start. Critics have responded warmly, and TVLine readers handed the February 25 premiere an average grade of "A." But one creative choice has proven extremely polarizing: divorcing Drs. John Dorian and Elliot Reid.

The first episode back established that Elliot made the call to end the marriage, though specifics remain scarce. Episode 2 dispelled rumors that J.D. had cheated — a false narrative that once circulated at Sacred Heart — but stopped short of explaining what ultimately led to the split.

That emotional reckoning arrives in Episode 3, when Elliot breaks down in the bathroom and insists that no matter their marital status, she refuses to lose her best friend. Through thick and thin, they're still "family."

For showrunner Aseem Batra — an OG "Scrubs" scribe who also recurred on the previous incarnation as "fun-size" intern Josephine — divorcing the series' central couple was anything but easy. "It was a very hard initial conversation," she admits. "We were split on what to do."

Ultimately, though, she says the move felt grounded in both the show's history and real life. "If you go back and look at the first [run of] 'Scrubs,' they always had a tricky relationship. And it's just real, statistically, in terms of marriages," Batra explains.

Perhaps most intriguing: the writers haven't predetermined their endgame.

"We don't know what we're going to do with the two of them, and that's exciting," she says. "It gave us a lot to write to. We get to see dating episodes again. We get to see them have a journey together again of, 'Okay, if it's not going to be this, how do we still keep the love in our relationship?'"