AT&T Actress Milana Vayntrub Had A Key Role In A Controversial 2024 Netflix Series
Milana Vayntrub is known for her role as the wholesome Lily Adams in AT&T commercials. However, viewers wanting to see her in something darker and more controversial can find the performer in one of the many true crime series currently streaming on Netflix.
In two episodes of Ryan Murphy's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," Vayntrub plays a dramatized version of the real-life Pamela Bozanich. She is the prosecutor who was involved in Lyle and Erik's (played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch) first trial for killing their parents.
"These were some of the most awe-inspiring performances I've been lucky enough to witness," Vayntrub wrote on Threads. "And playing Pam under the direction of Michael Uppendahl and Ian Brennan was an awesome learning experience. The costumes by Paula Bradley were the best!"
Vayntrub seemingly enjoyed shooting "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," but not all viewers share her positive sentiments about the show. The series was pretty divisive upon its release, with some critics accusing Murphy and his team of being loose with the facts.
Milana Vayntrub has a small but important role on Monsters
Milana Vayntrub's part on "Monsters" is relatively small, but she appears in some key scenes. Her introduction as Pam Bozanich happens in the seventh episode of the Ryan Murphy show, where she informs journalist Dominick Dunne (Nathan Lane) that Erik Menendez allegedly received sexual favors from other prisoners while awaiting trial. Vayntrub reprises her character during the courtroom next episode's courtroom sequences, accusing Erik of lying.
"Monsters" has been a topic of controversy since its release, with the real-life Erik Menendez accusing the Netflix series of being factually inaccurate. Ryan Murphy subsequently defended "Monsters" from the criticism by highlighting how it covers claims the brothers made in their testimonies.
The series was also criticized for implying that there was an incestuous romance between the titular siblings, despite no evidence to suggest this ever happened. Robert Rand, a journalist and expert on the case, dismissed any notion of a romance between the pair, so viewers could take those scenes with a pinch of salt.