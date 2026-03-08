AT&T Actress Milana Vayntrub Had A Key Role In A Controversial 2024 Netflix Series

Milana Vayntrub is known for her role as the wholesome Lily Adams in AT&T commercials. However, viewers wanting to see her in something darker and more controversial can find the performer in one of the many true crime series currently streaming on Netflix.

In two episodes of Ryan Murphy's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," Vayntrub plays a dramatized version of the real-life Pamela Bozanich. She is the prosecutor who was involved in Lyle and Erik's (played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch) first trial for killing their parents.

"These were some of the most awe-inspiring performances I've been lucky enough to witness," Vayntrub wrote on Threads. "And playing Pam under the direction of Michael Uppendahl and Ian Brennan was an awesome learning experience. The costumes by Paula Bradley were the best!"

Vayntrub seemingly enjoyed shooting "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," but not all viewers share her positive sentiments about the show. The series was pretty divisive upon its release, with some critics accusing Murphy and his team of being loose with the facts.