10 Best Improvised TV Shows Of All Time

Most people may not realize it, but everybody loves to watch something unexpected. In an era where many of the best TV shows are complex dramas often showcasing technical prowess, such as "Adolescence," "The Studio," and "The Pitt," there's a simple beauty in watching people create magic out of thin air. That's why we watch endless YouTube compilations of newscaster bloopers, follow video game enthusiasts live-streaming for hours on end, and above all else, why there's still an audience for improv comedy in this day and age.

Though improv may get a bad rap thanks to your worst ex-boyfriend and his friends from college, it's a highly sophisticated art form dating back centuries, but in its current form was popularized by collectives like The Second City and the Upright Citizens Brigade. Now, major cities like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles are seen as hotspots for improv comics to thrive, so it's no wonder the art form has made its way to the small screen in numerous forms, from game shows to narrative series.

These ten television shows may not have the expensive CGI of "The Mandalorian" or "House of the Dragon," but you'd be hard-pressed to find entertainment that's more re-watchable or laugh-out-loud funny than this. With services like Dropout making improv comedy their bread-and-butter, viewers may gain a new appreciation for both classic and modern shows that rely on improvisation.