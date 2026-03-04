Casting News: Kaley Cuoco Joins Greg Berlanti Drama, Jim Gaffigan Is Gilded Age POTUS, And More

Former "Flight Attendant" Kaley Cuoco is reuniting with executive producer Greg Berlanti on a new HBO Max pilot, joining Ray Romano and Joshua Jackson in the family drama "How to Survive Without Me."

The potential series follows the De Angelis family, "set in the wake of matriarch Beverly's passing," according to the official logline. "The family has begun to drift, unsure how to manage their complicated, evolving lives without her guidance, but in true Beverly fashion, she found a way to keep running the show from the beyond. Should they wish to experience Beverly's final work, the family must find the time — and make the effort — to remain connected, and be there for each other through all of life's challenges yet to come."

Per Deadline, Cuoco will play Kate, sister of Jackson's Cooper, "the eldest daughter who inherited her mother's perfectionism, elegance, and organizational prowess. Balancing her own marriage and motherhood, along with a full-time job as an interior designer, Kate presents an immaculate image to the world — but her perfect facade masks deeper wounds she's never fully addressed." Romano plays their father, Leo.