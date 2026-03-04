Casting News: Kaley Cuoco Joins Greg Berlanti Drama, Jim Gaffigan Is Gilded Age POTUS, And More
Former "Flight Attendant" Kaley Cuoco is reuniting with executive producer Greg Berlanti on a new HBO Max pilot, joining Ray Romano and Joshua Jackson in the family drama "How to Survive Without Me."
The potential series follows the De Angelis family, "set in the wake of matriarch Beverly's passing," according to the official logline. "The family has begun to drift, unsure how to manage their complicated, evolving lives without her guidance, but in true Beverly fashion, she found a way to keep running the show from the beyond. Should they wish to experience Beverly's final work, the family must find the time — and make the effort — to remain connected, and be there for each other through all of life's challenges yet to come."
Per Deadline, Cuoco will play Kate, sister of Jackson's Cooper, "the eldest daughter who inherited her mother's perfectionism, elegance, and organizational prowess. Balancing her own marriage and motherhood, along with a full-time job as an interior designer, Kate presents an immaculate image to the world — but her perfect facade masks deeper wounds she's never fully addressed." Romano plays their father, Leo.
In other casting news...
* Comedian Jim Gaffigan is one of four new additions to HBO's "The Gilded Age." Per Deadline, he'll appear in Season 4 as Grover Cleveland, the 22nd President of the United States. Dallas Roberts ("Walk the Line"), Elizabeth Marvel ("Presumed Innocent"), and Andrew Burnap ("Snow White") will also guest-star, while Kelley Curran (aka Enid "Turner" Winterton) has been promoted to series regular.
* "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" Season 2 has added the following three cast members: Lucy Boynton ("Bohemian Rhapsody") as Lady Rohanne, Babou Ceesay ("Alien: Earth") as Ser Bennis, and Peter Mullan ("Ozark") as Ser Eustace Osgrey.
* Jessica Belkin (of Prime Video's forthcoming "Legally Blonde" prequel series "Elle") will play Stephen Amell's TV daughter in Fox's "Baywatch," Deadline reports.
* MGM+ has greenlit "Treasure Island," a new take on Robert Louis Stevenson's 18th Century epic told over six episodes, starring David Oyelowo ("Silo") as Long John Silver, Hayley Atwell ("Marvel's Agent Carter") as Bess Hawkins, Jack Huston ("Boardwalk Empire") as Aaron Graham, Tomer Capone ("The Boys") as Billy Bones, and Tom Sweet ("Great Expectations") as Jim Hawkins.
* Hallmark MVP Lacey Chabert will star opposite Scott Michael Foster ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Rebecca Hanssen ("The Witcher"), and Henry Czerny ("Revenge") in the Hallmark+ limited series "Paris Is Always a Good Idea," a six-part adaptation of the best-selling romance novel by Jenn McKinlay.
* Christina Elmore ("The Girls on the Bus") will star opposite Damon Wayans Jr. in the NBC drama pilot "Puzzled," per Deadline.
* Maisy Stella ("Nashville") and Tatum Grace Hopkins (Broadway's "The Queen of Versailles") will star as Chloe and Max in Prime Video's adaptation of the popular video game "Life Is Strange," Variety reports.
* "Squid Game: The VIP Challenge," a celebrity version of Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge," has revealed that its Season 1 cast will consist of players Dylan Efron ("The Traitors"), Hannah Godwin ("The Bachelor"), Kim Zolciak ("Real Housewives of Atlanta"), Kristy Sarah (Content Creator), Mel B (Spice Girls), Ryan Serhant ("Owning Manhattan"), Tristan Thompson (NBA Champion), and Viper ("Squid Game: The Challenge" fan vote winner).