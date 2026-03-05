NCIS Star Wilmer Valderrama Hints At 'Major Shakeups' Later This Season: 'It's A Moment Of No Return'
Don't get too comfortable, "NCIS" fans: There are "major shakeups" coming later this season, according to series star Wilmer Valderrama.
Valderrama, who plays team member Nick Torres on the hit CBS drama — airing Tuesdays at 8 pm — took time during a recent chat with TVLine to tease some seriously big twists on the way: "This season, there are some really major shakeups." He then referenced our recent post mortem chat about the possibility of romance between Nick and Jess and whether the "NCIS" writers would ever "pull that lever": "Like we were talking about, you pull a lever and you've got to have a plan? We pull a major lever this season. I can't tell you much of the what, the who, or the how. But what I can tell you is that it's a moment of no return." (There are still 10 episodes left to air in Season 23, by the way, for anyone counting at home.)
The shakeup will carry over into next season, Valderrama teases
Valderrama adds that the aforementioned game-changer will span this season and next: "Once we break the mold, we're rebuilding it again within the next couple of episodes, and then we create a theme for next season. That's the thing this show does really well. Towards the last couple of episodes, we start telegraphing what the theme of next season is going to be, and we're definitely shaking it up."
So will fans be happy with all these shakeups? Valderrama thinks so: "I will tell you this: We lead 'NCIS' into a road that I think the fans have been wanting to see for a while, and it's going to pay off in the finale, but it's really gonna take off in Season 24. We've listened to the fans. We know where they want to go, so we're going to take them there."
Alright, what kind of bombshell are we looking at here, "NCIS" fans? A character death? A romantic hook-up? Is someone leaving the team? Or coming back, maybe? Hit the comments to share your best theories!