NCIS Star Wilmer Valderrama Hints At 'Major Shakeups' Later This Season: 'It's A Moment Of No Return'

Valderrama adds that the aforementioned game-changer will span this season and next: "Once we break the mold, we're rebuilding it again within the next couple of episodes, and then we create a theme for next season. That's the thing this show does really well. Towards the last couple of episodes, we start telegraphing what the theme of next season is going to be, and we're definitely shaking it up."

So will fans be happy with all these shakeups? Valderrama thinks so: "I will tell you this: We lead 'NCIS' into a road that I think the fans have been wanting to see for a while, and it's going to pay off in the finale, but it's really gonna take off in Season 24. We've listened to the fans. We know where they want to go, so we're going to take them there."

