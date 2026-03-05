Law & Order: SVU's Corey Cott Knows Griff Has An 'Uphill Battle' With Benson (And The Fans)

TVLINE | I've noticed that there's something a little naive about Griff, even though he's been a cop for a while. And it feels like this new type of work is dismantling him a little bit. Do you think that's accurate?

Yeah, I think it is. We've hinted at this a bit this season, but underneath it all, he's really trying to prove something to his dad. And it's affirmation he'll never get, because his dad died when he was young. So there's this underlying thing that I connect to — and I still have my dad, thankfully, and love my dad, and he's been very supportive of me in my career my whole life — but there is this thing. I don't know if it's in men and women, but certainly in sons of fathers, to try to just always get their affirmation and want them to be proud of them.

Griff's doing whatever he can, and so he's sort of supplemented that desire for affirmation through [Chief] Tynan, cause Tynan was his closest connection to his dad. So any way he can make her proud is a win for him, whether he wants to acknowledge that or not. And then too, before SV,U he was a plainclothes, anti-crime burglary cop in Midtown, right? So he was mostly dealing with just like punks, you know? [Laughs] Punks that were doing petty crimes and theft and stuff like that.Maybe some violence here and there, but not really. It was more just like chasing down just punks, and we sort of see that early on in the season, one case of that.

But to see, week in and week out, these women and and young kids be dealt this kind of trauma, hits quite a nerve. It's unending. It makes him upset, and it grosses him out for sure. But I think also it sticks in his core. It's a very, very, very hard thing for him to get used to. So he enters in this world where these people have been doing this for years, and they seem like they have it for the most part under control, or at least they have found a way to do it, and he's still figuring out "How do you guys manage this, week in and week out? Because this is unlike anything I've ever seen." The fact that this kind of evil exists in the world is just really unsettling for him.