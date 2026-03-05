9-1-1 Renewed For Season 10

"9-1-1" is about to hit another milestone: the ABC procedural has been renewed for Season 10, TVLine has learned. "9-1-1" Nashville has also been renewed for Season 2.

"9-1-1" currently stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Elijah M. Cooper as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz. Tim Minear serves as showrunner.

The ABC procedural will stage its first full-scale crossover with spinoff "9-1-1: Nashville" on Thursday, March 5 (8/7c) with a two-part event in which Buck and Eddie travel to Nashville to compete in the Firefighter Games.

"To put it crassly, there's a bit of a hunk-off where Buck and Eddie spend a bunch of time with Blue and Ryan," "9-1-1: Nashville" showruner Raisani recently teased to TVLine. "As I was writing them, and I've been working with '9-1-1' for many years now, I realized there's a lot of funny stuff which I never really thought about. ... Even though they're all very different guys, I was finding as we were playing with them that they have some funny chemistry, like really nice chemistry, with the way that they vibe together. We had a lot of fun with that."

