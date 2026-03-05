9-1-1: Nashville Renewed For Season 2

This news calls for a family photo (pick a family, any family): ABC has renewed "9-1-1: Nashville" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

A spinoff of "9-1-1," which was also renewed for Season 10, the series follows the soapy goings-on of Nashville's 113, led by family man Don Hart, whose world gets turned upside down when his son from a previous relationship suddenly enters his life... and his firehouse.

"9-1-1: Nashville" stars Chris O'Donnell as Captain Don Hart, Jessica Capshaw as Don's wife Blythe Hart, Michael Provost as Don and Blythe's son Ryan Hart, LeAnn Rimes as Don's meddling ex Dixie Bennings, Hunter McVey as Don and Dixie's son Blue Bennings, Juani Feliz as firefighter Roxie Alba, Hailey Kilgore as firefighter Taylor Thompson, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley as dispatcher (and the wife of Blythe's late brother) Cammie Raleigh. Rashad Raisani serves as showrunner.

"9-1-1: Nashville" is staging its first full-scale crossover with "9-1-1" on Thursday, March 5 (8/7c) with a two-part event in which "9-1-1" characters Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) travel to Nashville to compete in the Firefighter Games.

"To put it crassly, there's a bit of a hunk-off where Buck and Eddie spend a bunch of time with Blue and Ryan," Raisani recently teased to TVLine. "As I was writing them, and I've been working with '9-1-1' for many years now, I realized there's a lot of funny stuff which I never really thought about. ... Even though they're all very different guys, I was finding as we were playing with them that they have some funny chemistry, like really nice chemistry, with the way that they vibe together. We had a lot of fun with that."

What are your hopes for "9-1-1: Nashville" Season 2? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the show's future below.