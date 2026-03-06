Fire Country Finds New Showrunner In Former Magnum P.I./Hawaii Five-0 EP Eric Guggenheim

"Fire Country" has found its new showrunner: Eric Guggenheim, who previously served as showrunner of "Magnum P.I." and co-showrunner of "Hawaii Five-0," will take over the firefighter procedural for its upcoming fifth season, Deadline reports.

This news comes two weeks after CBS announced that current showrunner Tia Napolitano, who has been with "Fire Country" since it premiered in 2022, would not be returning after Season 4.

"Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer 'Fire Country,' which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a joint statement. "We're grateful for all her contributions and tireless work, and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects."

In her own statement, Napolitano added, "I am beyond proud of the past four seasons of 'Fire Country.' All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans, and of course CBS and CBS Studios. It's been a beautiful ride!"

"Fire Country" stars series co-creator Max Thieriot as Bode, a convict who volunteered to be a firefighter to reduce his sentence, working in his hometown of Edgewater. (Bode has since gotten out on parole and become a Cal Fire firefighter.) The supporting cast includes Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer.

