Hill Street Blues: Why NBC Canceled Television's First Prestige Drama

Before there was "The Wire," before there was "The Shield," before there was even "Law & Order," there was "Hill Street Blues." While it may not be as well remembered in the 21st century as other series, this "granddaddy of modern TV cop dramas" remains TV's first prestige drama, winning eight Emmys in its very first season before going on a four-year streak of winning the Emmy for best drama series. This was a groundbreaking moment in TV history, signaling the potential of the medium to tell more involved, complex stories. And like many of the prestige dramas that fill our streaming services today, "Hill Street Blues" was able to close out its story on its own terms, coming to an end with its seventh season in 1987.

While "Hill Street Blues" was never a ratings juggernaut, MTM Enterprises President Arthur Price, who produced the series, insisted that the creative team had "enjoyed seven very satisfying years making 'Hill Street Blues.' It seems appropriate to close this happy venture on a high note and to permit the show's vastly talented staff of writers and actors to pursue other projects."

With 26 Emmys under their belt, co-executive producer Jeffrey Lewis explained that he and fellow writer/producer David Milch were prepared to leave a season earlier but were convinced to stay for one more year to help close out the story of the Metropolitan Police Department. "I'm gratified that the show is ending on a high note," he said. "And I'm gratified if my participation had any part in that."