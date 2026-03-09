XO, Kitty Season 3 Trailer: Lara Jean Arrives In Seoul To Solve Kitty's Romantic Crisis

It's Lara Jean to the rescue! Lana Condor ("To All the Boys") makes her long-awaited "XO, Kitty" debut in the just-released trailer for Season 3, which finds Kitty facing the kind of romantic dilemma that only a sister can solve.

Premiering on Thursday, April 2, the eight-episode third season of "XO, Kitty" finds Kitty returning "for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out," per Netflix's official logline. "She's going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future. And she's going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time. But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected."

"Whatever happens with Min Ho, we can't just stop living our lives," Lara Jean tells her sister in the trailer above. "We have to follow our hearts and trust that it will lead us to our next great adventure." And we all know she's talking from experience.

"XO, Kitty" stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Regan Aliyah as Juliana, Sule Thelwell as Marius, Hojo Shin as Jiwon, with Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Joshua Lee as Jin, Sasha Bhasin as Praveena, Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee, Philippe Lee as Mr. Moon, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, Han Bi Ryu as Eunice, Sunny Oh as Mihee, Soy Kim as Yisoo, and Christine Heesun Hwang as Gigi.

Valentina Garza serves as showrunner of "XO, Kitty," executive-producing alongside creator Jenny Han, ACE Entertainment's Matt Kaplan, and Bradley Gardner.

How do you hope Kitty and Min Ho's relationship is resolved in "XO, Kitty" Season 3? Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.