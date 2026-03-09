Jeff Daniels To Join The Morning Show For Season 5 — Find Out Who He'll Play

Jeff Daniels just can't stay away from fictional journalism.

"The Newsroom" alum has joined "The Morning Show" ahead of its upcoming Season 5, TVLine has learned.

The Emmy-winning actor will play Lukas, who is described as "a self-made billionaire and founder of a well-known investment firm." The role is recurring.

Daniels' previous TV work includes "A Man in Full," "American Rust," "The Comey Rule," "The Looming Tower," "The Newsroom" and "Godless." He also plays Randy, father of Jason Segel's Jimmy, in the current season of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking."