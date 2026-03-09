Jeff Daniels To Join The Morning Show For Season 5 — Find Out Who He'll Play
Jeff Daniels just can't stay away from fictional journalism.
"The Newsroom" alum has joined "The Morning Show" ahead of its upcoming Season 5, TVLine has learned.
The Emmy-winning actor will play Lukas, who is described as "a self-made billionaire and founder of a well-known investment firm." The role is recurring.
Daniels' previous TV work includes "A Man in Full," "American Rust," "The Comey Rule," "The Looming Tower," "The Newsroom" and "Godless." He also plays Randy, father of Jason Segel's Jimmy, in the current season of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking."
All About The Morning Show Season 5
Apple TV renewed "The Morning Show," which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, for Season 5 in September 2025.
The Season 4 finale, which began streaming in November 2025, left the show's main characters in very cliffhanger-y places. Aniston's Alex rescued Witherspoon's Bradley from where she was being detained and lightly tortured in Belarus. UBN, the network at the center of the series, was adrift after yet another highly public scandal — this one ending in the ouster of network executive Celine (played by Marion Cotillard). (Read a full finale recap here.)
The series' cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm.
Are you looking forward to seeing Daniels on "THe Morning Show"? Hit the comments, and let us know!