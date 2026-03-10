American Idol's Top 20 Revealed — Did Your Season 24 Favorites Survive The Show's First-Ever 'Ohana Round?

Just when we thought singing competition shows couldn't get any more emotionally manipulative, "American Idol" introduced the 'Ohana Round, forcing the Top 30 to sing tributes directly to their loved ones in the audience — and we're sad to say that some of our favorite competitors caved under pressure.

By rules of the 'Ohana Round, the March 9 episode introduced a new voting system into the competition: three different groups — the contestants, their family members, and a group of "industry experts" (aka influencers with a combined 150 million followers) — were able to give Platinum Tickets to the three singers, all of whom are guaranteed a spot in the live shows. The remaining 27 contestants' fates were then left in the hands of the judges.

We fully agreed with the Platinum Ticket winners, and while we wish that some of the eliminated contestants were returning next week, we can't deny that even some of our favorites faltered this week. In case you couldn't tell by the multiple cuts to waves crashing against the shoreline, the pressure was on this week.

Read on for a breakdown of the 20 singers moving forward in the competition, as well as the 10 singers whose "Idol" journeys came to an end this week. When you're finished, vote for your five (5) favorite performances of the night and drop a comment with your thoughts on the overall results. Did the judges make the right calls?