15 TV Shows Like Landman
"The Beverly Hillbillies" famously referred to oil as "black gold" and "Texas tea," asserting its ability to give its owners riches. All of this is true, but rarely does it produce as zany a milieu as the one presented in "The Beverly Hillbillies." For a darker, and likely more accurate, look at what the pursuit of black gold does to an inhabitant of Texas, look no further than "Landman."
Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace for Paramount+, "Landman" stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a West Texas landman who's moving up in the business sphere of the M-Tex Oil company. Tommy is a tough, hardened man willing to do anything to assert his piece of the oil-soaked pie, including ruffling the feathers of M-Tex Oil owner Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) and butting heads with drug cartel boss Danny "Gallino" Morrell (Andy Garcia).
If you're a fan of this always-evolving neo-Western, we've got more Texas tea for you to sip. Check out these 15 TV shows like "Landman," full of hard men on shady paths.
Bad Monkey
Bill Lawrence, creator of beloved comedies like "Scrubs," "Ted Lasso," and "Shrinking," broke bad with his adaptation of Carl Hiaasen's novel "Bad Monkey," while still maintaining a sneaky sense of humor that prevents the show from delving into full tastelessness.
Vince Vaughn (who collaborated with Billy Bob Thornton in the Western film "South of Heaven, West of Hell") plays Andrew Yancy, a former detective who's since resigned himself to a sleepy life inspecting restaurants in Florida. But when a hapless fishing boat pulls up a severed arm off the coast of the Keys, Andrew gets pulled back into an underworld of crime, colorful characters, and circumstances that aren't what they seem.
There's always a hint of grime lurking at the edges of "Landman," even as its characters try to maintain dignity and decorum. "Bad Monkey" throws that pretense away from the jump, giving its audience a nasty, delirious, and sardonically funny look at the small-time crooks that power the belly of Florida's beast. It's a tiki drink to "Landman's" scotch.
Blood & Oil
The world was not ready in 2015 for "Blood & Oil," an ABC primetime soap about the discovery of oil in a North Dakota town and the devastating fallout. But in a post-"Landman" world, you owe it to yourself to study this ahead-of-its-time attempt at drilling for the same kinds of thrills and explorations.
Don Johnson stars as Harlan "Hap" Briggs, an oil magnate who discovers a wealth of black gold in Rock Springs, North Dakota. This is great news for Hap and his luxury-loving wife, Carla (Amber Valletta), but it leads to a litany of violently interested parties, including Hap's own son, Wick (Scott Michael Foster), a young couple interested in upward mobility (Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse), and a sheriff who's sniffing around a little too much (Delroy Lindo).
With only 10 episodes in one season, "Blood & Oil" is a lot broader and wilder than the relative prestige of "Landman." But it's worth watching both as a historical curiosity and as a pleasurably pulpier take on similar material.
Dallas
A long-running and influential primetime soap opera for CBS, "Dallas" wrote many of the plays followed not just by "Landman" but by many contemporary TV dramas, including its focus on serialization, cliffhangers, and morally dubious antiheroes.
Airing from 1978 through 1991, "Dallas" boasted quite the ensemble cast, but began focusing on a married couple, Bobby (Patrick Duffy) and Pam Ewing (Victoria Principal). In a 20th-century "Romeo and Juliet" twist, their families are embittered enemies, with Bobby's father John Ross "Jock" Ewing (Jim Davis) and Pam's father Willard "Digger" Barnes (David Wayne and Keenan Wynn) leading wars for oil and control in the large Texas city.
But jumping in from the top rope as the most iconic "Dallas" character is J. R. Ewing (Larry Hagman, pictured above), Bobby's brother, who is nasty, conniving, backstabbing, and deeply charismatic. Even if you haven't seen an episode of "Dallas," you've likely heard of the show's two-part, multi-month cliffhanger known colloquially as "Who Shot J. R.?" Simply put, "Dallas" remains wild, soapy drama-filled fun.
Fargo
Before Billy Bob Thornton complicated things as antihero Tommy Norris on "Landman," he went full villain in the first season of Noah Hawley's delightful "Fargo" anthology series.
In the first season, inspired by the Coen Brothers' iconic film of the same name, Thornton plays Lorne Malvo, a hitman with a bizarre haircut, a penchant for amoral philosophizing, and a brutal appetite for murder. While on a different job, he runs into the eternally cucked Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman) at the hospital. Lester makes an offhand comment about wishing a rival dead, Lorne says, "Alright, bet," and the intertwining of fates occurs, with devastating and deadly consequences.
With a queasy sense of humor and some of the best television writing and directing of the 21st century, this season of "Fargo" makes the case that Lorne is the manifestation of pure evil, a kind of Anton Chigurh with a twinkle in his eye. Every other season is worth watching beyond the Thornton of it all, especially season five, which features fellow "Landman" actor Jon Hamm as a monstrous rancher.
Goliath
"Landman" isn't Billy Bob Thornton's first streaming rodeo (even though he turned down many TV roles). Over four seasons from 2016 through 2021, he starred in Prime Video's "Goliath," a legal drama from real-life attorney Jonathan Shapiro and TV mastermind David E. Kelley.
Billy McBride (Thornton) used to be a successful lawyer. But after a former client he got acquitted goes on to murder an entire family, Billy leaves it all behind, turning to booze and ennui to dull his broken heart. Years later, fellow attorney Patty Solis-Papagian (Nina Arianda) brings a case to Billy's hotel room door, asking him to get back in the game. And thus begins Billy's roller-coaster ride as a revived, practicing attorney, with plenty of bumps along the way.
The sun-drenched neo-noir series has a decidedly shaggy, minor-key vibe, feeling a little like a more serious version of "Inherent Vice" crossed with some pleasurable TV plotting. Plus, Thornton goes toe-to-toe with other great actors, especially William Hurt as his reclusive former partner.
Hightown
"Landman" takes place in the dark and complicated world of Texas oil fields, revealing a gurgling underground at the center of the American heart. "Hightown" achieves similarly surgical conclusions by examining a different, wholly American world: the opioid crisis.
Airing on Starz for three seasons, "Hightown" stars Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones, a National Marine Fisheries Service Agent who makes Tommy Norris look like Pollyanna. Jackie is a drug and alcohol addict with a history of troubling behavior and mental illness. But when Detectives Alan Saintille (Dohn Norwood) and Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) discover a body near Jackie's jurisdiction, an investigation occurs that will push her beyond her limits.
Trading in the sunny Texas scenery from "Landman" for New England dreariness, "Hightown" has a wholly unique quality while still offering some of the great power dynamics and clashes that power "Landman." It's an underseen and authentic slice of a certain American stratum, buzzing with raucous energy and questions with no easy answers.
Joe Pickett
Novelist C.J. Box writes contemporary, Gothic-tinged neo-noir mysteries with cinematic energy (his "The Highway" series of books was adapted into the ABC series "Big Sky"). But none of his books feel more like "Landman" than the "Joe Pickett" series, adapted into a two-season Paramount+ series of the same name.
Michael Dorman stars as the title character, a conservation officer who moves to Wyoming with his family to supervise the land surrounding Yellowstone National Park (hey, that reminds us of another Taylor Sheridan show). While on the job, Pickett discovers the body of corrupt poacher Ote Keeley (Ben Hollingsworth) in his literal backyard. He then uncovers a conspiracy involving the rich and important Scarlett family, as headed by vicious matriarch Opal (Judith Buchan). As he tries to administer his particular brand of justice, Pickett also bumps up against Vern Dunnegan (David Alan Grier, wonderfully against type), a respected leader in the area.
Like "Landman" and many of the shows on this list, "Joe Pickett" pits the ideas of rugged individualism and systemic consequences against each other, highlighting the flaws of each. It's a Western for folks who like their Westerns a little complicated.
Justified
To chart and analyze the success of contemporary television neo-Westerns, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better flashpoint than "Justified."
Based on a series of novels from crime fiction maestro Elmore Leonard and developed by screenwriting sensation Graham Yost, "Justified" stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Raylan is an unconventional lawman, with the series incited by his allegedly "justified" shooting of a Miami mafioso. His superiors, thus, reassign him to Kentucky, where he grew up. And over six seasons, he deals with a litany of criminal outfits while reckoning with the sins of his past.
It's great fun watching Billy Bob Thornton do his thing in "Landman," but it's downright revelatory watching Olyphant redefine his stardom in "Justified." He's witty and charming, but slippery and dangerous. And the ensemble cast surrounding him is given ample room to explore the buckwild corners of criminality, including and especially acclaimed character actress Margo Martindale as the matriarch of the Bennett criminal family, and Walton Goggins as a constantly scheming crook.
Longmire
Starting on A&E and ending on Netflix, the six-season "Longmire" is a sturdy, slow-burning Western with uncommon character depth. It nails its genre assignments, giving its viewers what they want out of a sheriff-driven Western series while bucking certain trends along the way.
Robert Taylor stars as Sheriff Walt Longmire, originally introduced in a series of Craig Johnson mystery novels. Longmire investigates numerous crimes over the series' run, often in relationship with his friend and tracker Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips), who is able to give Longmire insight into the populace's complicated relationship with Natives. Longmire also works with his daughter, Cady (Cassidy Freeman), an attorney interested in providing representation to Native residents of the local reservation. Of course, having such a network of family and friends means the stakes of Longmire's cases are personal, and sometimes, life-threatening.
"Longmire" isn't a particularly flashy show, and that's a good thing. Instead, it's a sensitive, well-observed piece of storytelling, particularly in its exploration of the issues faced by Native peoples.
The Lowdown
Crackling with a spiky sense of humor and brilliant performances, "The Lowdown" plays like younger brother to "Landman," eager to approach similar storylines with irreverence and energy.
Created by neo-Western architect Sterlin Harjo ("Reservation Dogs"), "The Lowdown" stars Ethan Hawke as the fast-talking autodidact Lee Raybon, a man possessing the innate ability to stick his nose in all kinds of unsavory places (based on the real-life activist journalist Lee Roy Chapman). Lee has recently published a damning exposé about the powerful Oklahoma Washburn family, headed by gubernatorial candidate Donald Washberg (Kyle MacLachlan). This triggers a series of conspiracies and schemes involving construction business malfeasance, neo-Nazi chaos, and a private investigator (the always-welcome Keith David) who slowly finds himself aligning with Lee.
The characters of "Landman" present themselves with dignity, even as their choices are clearly stuck in the muck. In "The Lowdown," we start in the muck and dig further, with the series bluntly making its case that power drives humans to perpetrate despicable actions endlessly. It's a wild ride.
Mayor of Kingstown
Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and regular collaborator Hugh Dillon, "Mayor of Kingstown" stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, who takes over the family business of mass incarceration.
Set in a fictional Michigan town, the series propels Mike through the competing interests of prisoners, wardens, detectives, and street gangs. Mike and his family might just be the only people who can keep any semblance of peace in what's fundamentally a lawless town, despite its ironic foundation on locking up those that society deems deserving.
Sheridan's shows have complicated and prickly politics, wavering in and out of theses about man's right to violence in the service of protection and self-preservation as his stories move down different corridors. But "Mayor of Kingstown" might be the most consistent of his shows (perhaps with the exception of "Landman"), arguing pretty decisively that the prison industrial complex is a system of rot and corruption that turns its participants into amoral actors. It can make for a grim watch, but a powerful, pummeling one.
The Old Man
Like Billy Bob Thornton, Jeff Bridges is a magnetic actor with a Southern twang, able to hop between genres that turn him into a symbol of charm or menace (or sometimes both). And like "Landman," "The Old Man" is a great TV vehicle to see one of our greats do his thing.
Bridges plays Dan Chase, originally introduced in Thomas Perry's novel "The Old Man." Chase is a former CIA agent who has retired to a quiet life – that is, until he kills an intruder who breaks into his home. Now, Chase is on the run, with two FBI agents (John Lithgow and Alia Shawkat) and a contract killer (Gbenga Akinnagbe) on his tail; when you have a history of corrupt behavior during your spy tutelage, you're going to tend to attract attention. And to further complicate things, Chase has absconded with his landlord, the totally inexperienced Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman).
Both "Landman" and "The Old Man" make for great Dad TV, with "The Old Man" scratching that itch of Tom Clancy spy-thrillers that patriarchs love so dearly. It's a suspenseful and gripping watch.
The Son
You know Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, the iconic and wholly English spy (a role "Remington Steele" almost tanked). But in his post-Bond career, Brosnan has made interesting choices that interrogate his image as a suave and controlled man of violence. For evidence, look no further than AMC's underrated Western, "The Son."
Based on Philipp Meyer's book of the same name, and with Meyer joining as a co-executive producer, "The Son" stars Brosnan as Eli McCullough, who was kidnapped by a group of Comanches as a child and has grown into a ruthless, powerful cattle baron in 1915 Texas. Eli now has sons of his own, Pete (Henry Garrett), Phineas (David Wilson Barnes), and Charles (Shane Graham), and the family is moving into the burgeoning oil business (making this kind of a spiritual prequel series to "Landman"). Of course, with such progress comes violence and terror, and Eli resorts to any means necessary to protect his family and keep his business booming.
The show cuts between the present, Brosnan-starring oil storylines and the past, which feature Jacob Lofland as young Eli and Zahn McClarnon as his Comanche captor who grows to view Eli as a son of his own. Thus, the series makes compelling, complicated arguments about the American path to trauma and violence in the name of legacy.
Tulsa King
Another Taylor Sheridan-created joint, "Tulsa King" stars another iconic Hollywood star, Sylvester Stallone, and gives him ample room to play into and mess with his well-trod image.
Stallone plays Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a Mafia boss recently released from a 25-year stint in prison. His New York bosses decide to send him to Tulsa, Oklahoma, eager for Dwight to start and maintain a criminal position there. So Dwight begins to build a new empire, recruiting ordinary people like taxi driver Tyson Mitchell (Jay Will) and dispensary owner Lawrence "Bodhi" Geigerman (Martin Starr) to use their talents in new ways. Soon enough, Dwight is a major criminal player in Tulsa, making enemies like biker gang the Black Macadams along the way. And soon enough, Dwight is pursued by an ATF agent, Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage), though the two might have a "West Side Story"-styled love connection along the way.
Stallone is often deeply funny in this show, giving his criminal actions a strange, grounded sense of humanity. It's a Mafia show for those who care about character more than plot, a quirkier side of Sheridan's TV empire.
Yellowstone
And now, Taylor Sheridan's magnum opus, the show that gave him carte blanche to create whatever he wanted, including "Landman."
"Yellowstone" aired on the Paramount Network for five seasons from 2018 through 2024. It concerns the powerful Dutton family, headed by John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), who own a sprawling ranch and wield immense influence over every facet of life in the state of Montana. John and his children — the scraggly Kayce (Luke Grimes), the perpetually disrespected Jamie (Wes Bentley), and the ruthless Beth (Kelly Reilly) — do anything and everything to make sure their family stays on top, including murder.
While it's ostensibly a Western, and certainly has beautiful shots of the American West, "Yellowstone" is more accurately a Cowboy Mafia show, showcasing a family of blood relations and literally branded allies on their pursuit for power outside of the margins of civilized society. Sheridan's intoxicating storytelling was so powerful that it inspired two prequel spinoffs, "1883" and "1923," with two more spinoffs on their way as of this writing.