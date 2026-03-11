We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Beverly Hillbillies" famously referred to oil as "black gold" and "Texas tea," asserting its ability to give its owners riches. All of this is true, but rarely does it produce as zany a milieu as the one presented in "The Beverly Hillbillies." For a darker, and likely more accurate, look at what the pursuit of black gold does to an inhabitant of Texas, look no further than "Landman."

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace for Paramount+, "Landman" stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a West Texas landman who's moving up in the business sphere of the M-Tex Oil company. Tommy is a tough, hardened man willing to do anything to assert his piece of the oil-soaked pie, including ruffling the feathers of M-Tex Oil owner Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) and butting heads with drug cartel boss Danny "Gallino" Morrell (Andy Garcia).

If you're a fan of this always-evolving neo-Western, we've got more Texas tea for you to sip. Check out these 15 TV shows like "Landman," full of hard men on shady paths.