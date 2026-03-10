Casting News: Doc Adds Blair Underwood, Kate Walsh's CBS Comedy Pilot, And More

A TV veteran will be scrubbing into "Doc" soon.

Blair Underwood is joining the cast of the Fox medical drama, Variety reports. He'll guest-star in next month's Season 2 finale before becoming a series regular next season. (Fox renewed "Doc" for Season 3 earlier this week.)

Underwood will play Dr. Ben Grant, "a world-class trauma and cardiothoracic surgeon with an ego that somehow outpaces even his résumé," per the official description. "A once-in-a-generation talent with the swagger to match, he doesn't just save lives — he owns the OR."

Dr. Ben Grant is "impossibly magnetic and even more confident," the description continues. "He's never not been the smartest person in the room... until he meets Dr. Amy Larsen. Almost instantly, their approaches clash, egos collide, and sparks fly like Westside has never seen. Together, their brilliance is unmatched — as long as they can survive each other."

Underwood first broke out on the NBC hit "L.A. Law" as attorney Jonathan Rollins, earning a Golden Globe nomination in 1991. He later starred in network dramas like "City of Angels," "Dirty Sexy Money," and "The Event." He also appeared as Miranda's love interest Robert on "Sex and the City." His other TV credits include "In Treatment," "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Quantico," and "The New Adventures of Old Christine."