High Potential's Javicia Leslie Unpacks Daphne's Decision About Her Future: 'This Is A Personal Story'

The March 10 episode of "High Potential" revisited Daphne's past to explain how she became the junior detective she is today — while also hinting at an exciting new future.

When Daphne's mentor Dottie (Michael Hyatt) became the target of a murder pact, Daphne was assigned to lead her very first investigation, despite being estranged from Dottie for quite some time. We learned that Dottie had been pushing Daphne to take the sergeant exam, but Daphne pushed right back, suggesting that the "hoops and double standards" facing women of color in that line of work make it not worth the effort.

Daphne and Dottie revisited that conversation midway through the hour, and while Daphne remained unsure about taking the exam, Dottie insisted that she show the LAPD exactly who she is and break through. According to Javicia Leslie, she and Hyatt developed a similarly supportive relationship while working on this episode together.

"Our first time meeting was this episode, because I wasn't in any scenes with her on her last episode, and we took so much time to get to know each other," Leslie says. "There was somewhat of a truth to the storyline about how we don't ask for more because we don't think we're worthy of it. The lines that Dottie gives like, 'I see you as a shining light. Don't dull that light.' Those were things that Michael was saying to me personally. It all blended so well because it's a bit of a personal journey along with the story of the episode."