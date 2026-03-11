How To Watch The 2026 Oscars Online And On TV

The movies have been screened, the ballots have been cast, and it's finally time for the 2026 Oscars to be awarded.

The 98th annual Academy Awards will take place Sunday, March 15, at 7/6c on ABC, honoring the year's biggest achievements in filmmaking. Comedian Conan O'Brien will be back as host for the second consecutive year.

Want to tune in to this year's Oscars, but not sure how? We've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 ceremony, including when and how to watch (even if you don't have cable).