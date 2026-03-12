Virgin River Season 7 Begins With A Shocking Death — EP Breaks Down That 'Convenient' Twist
Warning: This article spoils a major event from the "Virgin River" Season 7 premiere.
The Season 6 finale of "Virgin River" left fans on a mother of a cliffhanger, with Jack discovering something unspeakable in Charmaine's nursery. At the time, not even actor Martin Henderson knew what he was supposedly looking at, which is "a testament to his acting talent," showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TVLine when the finale aired in December 2024.
More than a year later, with the show's seventh season now streaming on Netflix, we finally know what grizzly scene had Jack so spooked, and it's even bleaker than predicted. In the opening minutes of the premiere, we see Jack standing outside of Charmaine's house while a body is being taken away. Calvin, the father of Charmaine's twins, has apparently been shot to death — and Charmaine and the babies are nowhere to be found.
And just like that, Charmaine becomes the primary suspect in Calvin's murder. (We're pretty sure the twins are innocent, but they are half-Charmaine, so let's not underestimate them. At the very least, we'll say they're potential accessories to murder.) Charmaine's whereabouts, as well as the true identity of Calvin's killer, become a central mystery in Season 7, spanning nearly all 10 episodes.
"I love that character so much," Smith says of Charmaine. "She has been through so much, and when you're looking for cliffhanger, she's an easy one to go to."
Why Calvin was killed off in the Virgin River premiere
Jack discovering Calvin's dead body was one of several possible outcomes after last season's cliffhanger, and "Virgin River" showrunner Patrick Sean Smith says every potential turn of events was considered.
"I knew somebody was dead, but I wasn't sure who exactly it was until I knew what it would lead to," Smith tells TVLine. "I saw the potential in what the different [options] were, but I wanted to explore all the different choices to see which played best in the totality of the season."
What the show ultimately settled on served two purposes, according to Smith. First, murdering Calvin was a "convenient" way to end the character's convoluted storyline. As Smith reminds us, Calvin "has already come back from the dead and wants his children and has murdered people. [The actor was recast in Season 6] as well, so it just felt like an opportunity to clean that out." Additionally, the writers had "talked about doing a 'Gone Girl' story with Charmaine at some point," which happened to pair nicely with Calvin's murder.
But no matter how dark this storyline ended up going, there was one line Smith says he wasn't willing to cross: "We obviously never wanted to hurt the children, and we want to be very sensitive about ensuring their safety," he says.
