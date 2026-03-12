Virgin River Season 7 Begins With A Shocking Death — EP Breaks Down That 'Convenient' Twist

Warning: This article spoils a major event from the "Virgin River" Season 7 premiere.

The Season 6 finale of "Virgin River" left fans on a mother of a cliffhanger, with Jack discovering something unspeakable in Charmaine's nursery. At the time, not even actor Martin Henderson knew what he was supposedly looking at, which is "a testament to his acting talent," showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TVLine when the finale aired in December 2024.

More than a year later, with the show's seventh season now streaming on Netflix, we finally know what grizzly scene had Jack so spooked, and it's even bleaker than predicted. In the opening minutes of the premiere, we see Jack standing outside of Charmaine's house while a body is being taken away. Calvin, the father of Charmaine's twins, has apparently been shot to death — and Charmaine and the babies are nowhere to be found.

And just like that, Charmaine becomes the primary suspect in Calvin's murder. (We're pretty sure the twins are innocent, but they are half-Charmaine, so let's not underestimate them. At the very least, we'll say they're potential accessories to murder.) Charmaine's whereabouts, as well as the true identity of Calvin's killer, become a central mystery in Season 7, spanning nearly all 10 episodes.

"I love that character so much," Smith says of Charmaine. "She has been through so much, and when you're looking for cliffhanger, she's an easy one to go to."