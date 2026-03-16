Before Joining Marvel's Avengers, Jeremy Renner Was A Serial Killer Vampire On Angel
Long before starring in "The Avengers" and the Marvel Disney+ show "Hawkeye," Jeremy Renner lent his talents to one of the best vampire series of all time. The actor appears in an episode of Joss Whedon's "Angel," and let's just say his character is nothing like the superhero he plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Renner can be found in the "Angel" Season 1 episode "Somnambulist," where he portrays a bloodsucking serial killer by the name of Penn. The media calls Penn "The Pope" because he carves crucifixes into his victims' cheeks, but Penn is the opposite of holy. What's more, Penn and Angel (David Boreanaz) go way back, having been allies during the latter vampire's more bloodthirsty days.
While Renner's tenure on the beloved horror series was short-lived, it established a working relationship between him and Whedon that carried over into the MCU.
Jeremy Renner enjoyed working with Joss Whedon
Jeremy Renner discussed his relationship with Joss Whedon after filming the first two "Avengers." Speaking to Collider, the "Mayor of Kingstown" star revealed that knowing Whedon since their "Angel" days helped him understand the director's creative process, leading to them building a rapport.
"I've known him since '98 since I did 'Angel' with him ... I know when he likes a take and he likes something," said Renner. "It's always been like one and a half takes and like, 'Okay, we're done we got it.' When I get him smiling or laughing and he feels good, that's a good feeling. I like making him happy because I trust him."
Renner added that he had fun working with Whedon on the "The Avengers" films, noting that they both felt excited about exploring Hawkeye's character. The actor's role in the MCU has also proven to be more substantial than his time on "Angel," as Hawkeye has yet to meet the business end of a stake.