Before Joining Marvel's Avengers, Jeremy Renner Was A Serial Killer Vampire On Angel

Long before starring in "The Avengers" and the Marvel Disney+ show "Hawkeye," Jeremy Renner lent his talents to one of the best vampire series of all time. The actor appears in an episode of Joss Whedon's "Angel," and let's just say his character is nothing like the superhero he plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Renner can be found in the "Angel" Season 1 episode "Somnambulist," where he portrays a bloodsucking serial killer by the name of Penn. The media calls Penn "The Pope" because he carves crucifixes into his victims' cheeks, but Penn is the opposite of holy. What's more, Penn and Angel (David Boreanaz) go way back, having been allies during the latter vampire's more bloodthirsty days.

While Renner's tenure on the beloved horror series was short-lived, it established a working relationship between him and Whedon that carried over into the MCU.