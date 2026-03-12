Martha Stewart's Yes, Chef! Canceled At NBC

The kitchen is closed for "Yes, Chef!": The cooking competition hosted by Martha Stewart and José Andrés has been canceled by NBC after just one season, a source confirms to TVLine. (Deadline first reported the news.)

The series "blends the high-stakes thrill of a cooking competition with the raw emotion of personal transformation as it delves into the powerful personalities attracted to the chaotic culinary lifestyle," per the official description. It put a dozen "highly skilled yet rebellious chefs, who have been nominated by their bosses, co-workers, friends and even family, through the ultimate test and challenges designed to push their pressure points."

Stewart, the noted lifestyle guru and TV host, and Andrés, an award-winning chef and restaurateur, served as hosts and executive producers, with "Top Chef" producers Magical Elves producing the show.

"Yes, Chef!" debuted last April on NBC, with chef Emily Brubaker being crowned the Season 1 winner and taking home the $250,000 grand prize. NBC unveiled its new summer schedule earlier on Thursday, led by "America's Got Talent" and "American Ninja Warrior"; check out the premiere dates here.

Were you hoping to enjoy another meal with "Yes, Chef!"? Give us your reaction to the cancellation news in a comment below.