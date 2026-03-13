9-1-1 Boss Breaks Down Buddie's Big Roadtrip ('I'm Done Apologizing'), Teases 'Real Fallout' Still To Come

Yeah, Buddie! After a hiccup at the airport, the March 12 episode of "9-1-1" found Buck and Eddie driving back to Los Angeles from their crossover adventure in Nashville — and Buck's terrible navigational ability was the least of their problems.

Their troubles started at a roadside diner, where they bickered (hilariously, mind you) like an old married couple, attracting unwanted attention from some unfriendly locals. "We just don't see a lot of your kind around here is all," one thug said, clearly implying that he thought Buck and Eddie were a couple. When Eddie asked for clarification, the guy replied, "You tell me, princess." (Wherever he is, that Christmas elf from Season 2 is smiling, and he doesn't even know why.)

Buck and Eddie left the diner unscathed, but their trip took another horrific turn when a truck violently drove them off the road. And when Eddie woke up in the hospital the next morning, the authorities told him there was no one else in the car! Even without meeting Buck, the sheriff picked up on them being a couple, putting a lot of weight on the word "friends." And when Eddie told the sheriff that he could call him "Buck" instead of "Buckley," the sheriff replied, "That's cute. My wife calls me Woody." (Apparently everyone in New Mexico knows what's up!)

The truth ended up being crazier than Eddie could have imagined: Buck was kidnapped by Bonnie, the waitress from the diner, who saw a striking resemblance between Buck and her late son. She still hasn't gotten over losing him to a motorcycle accident, so she occasionally traps men and treats them like her son — with plenty of gates, tasers, and shotguns on hand in case they try to escape.

With an assist from Maddie and Athena over the phone, Eddie made his way to Bonnie's house, where Buck fought tooth and nail to stay alive, even after Bonnie instructed her husband to kill him. The rest of the episode was a hellish blur, with Eddie holding Bonnie at gunpoint to ensure Buck's release, only for Buck to end up saving Eddie from the end of her husband's shotgun.

Below, showrunner Tim Minear — who wrote this week's tour de Buddie — answers TVLine's burning questions about the episode, from the multiple misunderstandings to a potential "Supernatural" nod. And how will this ordeal affect Buck and Eddie moving forward? Read on to find out.