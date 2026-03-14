How Boston Blue's St. Patrick's Day Episode Ties Back To Linda Reagan's Blue Bloods Death — Plus, Jamie And Eddie's Baby Boy Revealed

In "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 12, the Reagans and the Silvers race to stop a looming St. Patrick's Day attack — one that hits particularly close to home for Danny and harkens back to the death of his beloved wife, Linda.

"Blue Bloods" viewers will recall that Linda, played by Amy Carlson in Seasons 1–7, was killed off screen in the Season 8 premiere. It was revealed at the time that the career nurse died in a helicopter crash while airlifting a patient.

One year later, in the Season 9 opener, it was suggested that the MEDEVAC crash had been orchestrated by Mexican cartel member Luis "The Panther" Delgado (played by Lou Diamond Phillips). Later that same season, it was confirmed that Linda's murder was actually ordered by fellow cartel member Jose Rojas (Danny Trejo), who'd subsequently killed Delgado's wife.

Danny and Delgado eventually teamed up and took down Rojas together, and he was arrested for his crimes.