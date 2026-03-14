How Boston Blue's St. Patrick's Day Episode Ties Back To Linda Reagan's Blue Bloods Death — Plus, Jamie And Eddie's Baby Boy Revealed
In "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 12, the Reagans and the Silvers race to stop a looming St. Patrick's Day attack — one that hits particularly close to home for Danny and harkens back to the death of his beloved wife, Linda.
"Blue Bloods" viewers will recall that Linda, played by Amy Carlson in Seasons 1–7, was killed off screen in the Season 8 premiere. It was revealed at the time that the career nurse died in a helicopter crash while airlifting a patient.
One year later, in the Season 9 opener, it was suggested that the MEDEVAC crash had been orchestrated by Mexican cartel member Luis "The Panther" Delgado (played by Lou Diamond Phillips). Later that same season, it was confirmed that Linda's murder was actually ordered by fellow cartel member Jose Rojas (Danny Trejo), who'd subsequently killed Delgado's wife.
Danny and Delgado eventually teamed up and took down Rojas together, and he was arrested for his crimes.
How Linda's Death Factors Into Boston Blue
Seven years later, on "Boston Blue," Connor Flaherty, a volunteer on Police Superintendent Sarah Silver's St. Patrick's Day security detail, is murdered at the parade staging area. A wannabe Boston cop who couldn't pass his physical, he had been conducting his own amateur investigation in an effort to thwart a terrorist attack at the parade, and was shot and killed by a member of Mano Sangriento, the same Mexican cartel responsible for Linda Reagan's murder.
"Trust me, I've crossed paths with these guys many times in New York," Danny says. "I made a lot of noise, did a lot of damage to their business. One of their shot callers had my wife killed. If I've learned anything about these guys, it is to never, ever underestimate them."
But as it turns out, Mano Sangriento isn't planning a widespread attack. They've enlisted the services of Luis Abarca — also known as "The Butcher" — to abduct and kill Javier Torres, the teenage son of a Mexican prosecutor who put several cartel members on trial. Soon after, Mano Sangriento's leader put a hit out on the prosecutor's entire family, but Javier escaped and fled to Boston, where he'd been hiding out with his godmother in an apartment near the parade route. Abarca eventually snatches Javier at the parade, but Danny, Lena, and Brian corner the hitman, and Danny takes the shot, killing Abarca and freeing Javier.
Afterward, Lena, Sarah, and Jonah surprise Danny and Sean with a St. Patrick's Day feast, just like the one Linda used to make. Jonah even calls Erin to retrieve a signature family recipe, along with an Irish prayer that the Reagans and Silvers read aloud at the dinner table.
Jamie and Eddie's Baby Boy Revealed
"Boston Blue" co-creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier recently promised TVLine readers that we would finally get an update on a new member of the Reagan family back in New York — aka Jamie and Eddie's firstborn. The fan-favorite "Blue Bloods" couple was revealed to be expecting their first child in the December 2024 series finale, but through the first 11 episodes of the spin-off, neither Danny's brother nor sister-in-law had been mentioned, leaving viewers in the dark about his new niece or nephew.
That all changed in Episode 12, when Danny received a text from Jamie with a photo of his nephew, Joey Francis Reagan — presumably named after Danny, Erin, and Jamie's late brother, Joseph Reagan, whose death preceded the events of "Blue Bloods" — all decked out for his first St. Paddy's Day.
Next up: a visit from Reagan family patriarch Henry (played once more by Len Cariou) in Season 1, Episode 13, airing Friday, April 3 at 10 p.m. on CBS. In the meantime, leave a comment and let us know what you thought of this week's "Boston Blue."