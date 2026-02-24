Boston Blue Bosses Promise Blue Bloods Fans An Update On Jamie And Eddie — And Tease What's Ahead For Henry And Erin
Ever since "Blue Bloods" spin-off "Boston Blue" reported for duty in October, one of the questions TVLine readers have asked most frequently concerns Jamie and Eddie.
More specifically: Will we find out whether the fan-favorite couple — who were revealed to be expecting their first child in the December 2024 series finale — had a boy or a girl?
Through its first nine episodes, neither Danny's younger brother nor sister-in-law has been referenced — not even when Erin rushed to Beantown in the pilot after nephew Sean put himself in harm's way and landed in a coma. Though the series has nodded to Tom Selleck's Frank and kept us apprised of Danny's other son, Jack — who in Episode 9 was revealed to be committed to Doctors Without Borders and currently stationed somewhere in Africa — the subject of the newest Reagan has yet to come up.
But with Len Cariou slated to make his spin-off debut as Reagan family patriarch Henry in Episode 13, and Bridget Moynahan confirmed to make her second appearance as Erin in Episode 17, we knew it was time to press showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier on the matter. And when we had them on Zoom Monday to break down the midseason premiere — with that full post mortem publishing Friday at 11 p.m., following CBS' East Coast broadcast of Episode 10 — we asked them, point blank: Will we find out this season whether Danny has a new niece or nephew back in New York?
"Yes," they answered enthusiastically — and in unison. "Yes, we will."
More Reagans Headed to Boston
That update won't be the only Reagan-centric development in the weeks ahead.
Henry's Episode 13 visit isn't purely sentimental. As Margolis explains, "There are two reasons behind his visit: one is to connect with some old friends from the Boston Police Department that he knew from back in the day, so it's an excuse for him to pop in on his great-grandson to see Sean in uniform."
But that's only part of the story.
"He does actually have an ulterior motive for coming to Boston that will be revealed in an emotional scene between he and Danny," Margolis adds.
Erin's Episode 17 return, meanwhile, is tied to a case — though it won't stay strictly procedural.
"As with everything in this show, it is through that case that we do dredge up some family issues," Sonnier says. "There's some conflict... and there's some resolution. There's the ups and downs between siblings that are all dredged up in the context of a case that brings Erin to Boston."