TVLine Asks: Did Scrubs Flashback Delight? Was The Pitt Doc Too Harsh? Will 9-1-1 Duo Ever See They're Meant To Be? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Scrubs," "The Pitt," "9-1-1," and more!

1 | Were you disappointed that "SNL" didn't give us a Beavis and Butt-Head sequel in Ryan Gosling's return as host, or were you impressed by the writers' restraint? And would you want to see more cast pranks like handing Gosling and Ashley Padilla new notes they hadn't seen before in that school sketch?

2 | "Paradise" fans: Given how this week's episode ends, are you surprised that Ennis apologized to Teri for trashing her radio? Wouldn't it have made a whole lotta sense if Gary did it? Is there any possibility that Ennis was covering for his friend?

3 | As predictable as it was, did "The Neighborhood" locking Dave and Calvin in a bathroom remind you of earlier seasons, when the CBS comedy leaned more heavily on Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer's odd couple dynamic?