TVLine Asks: Did Scrubs Flashback Delight? Was The Pitt Doc Too Harsh? Will 9-1-1 Duo Ever See They're Meant To Be? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Scrubs," "The Pitt," "9-1-1," and more!
1 | Were you disappointed that "SNL" didn't give us a Beavis and Butt-Head sequel in Ryan Gosling's return as host, or were you impressed by the writers' restraint? And would you want to see more cast pranks like handing Gosling and Ashley Padilla new notes they hadn't seen before in that school sketch?
2 | "Paradise" fans: Given how this week's episode ends, are you surprised that Ennis apologized to Teri for trashing her radio? Wouldn't it have made a whole lotta sense if Gary did it? Is there any possibility that Ennis was covering for his friend?
3 | As predictable as it was, did "The Neighborhood" locking Dave and Calvin in a bathroom remind you of earlier seasons, when the CBS comedy leaned more heavily on Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer's odd couple dynamic?
We're also wondering...
4 | On "Chicago Fire," were you surprised that Pascal left his office to Severide shortly after giving Stella such high praise, calling her an exceptional leader? And how will Severide's supposed promotion affect his marriage now that Stella might become his subordinate?
5 | "Doc" viewers, did Felicity Huffman and Benito Martinez's scenes together this week make you remember/miss ABC's excellent "American Crime" anthology?
6 | As TVLine reader Scott pointed out, doesn't the description of Blair Underwood's incoming "Doc" character — a world-class cardiothoracic surgeon with a massive ego — sound an awful lot like Raptor from Fox's "The Resident"?
7 | On "Will Trent," are you hoping to see more of Will and Seth's budding friendship now that Seth's married to Angie?
8 | "Best Medicine," did you really think we'd be so distracted by that Martin/Louisa kiss in this week's episode that we'd overlook that 1990s-screensaver CGI of the birds flocking in the sky?
We're also curious about...
9 | "Scrubs" fans, how much did you enjoy getting a brand-new J.D.-and-Turk-in-college flashback during this week's poker-themed episode? And how long do you think it'll be before J.D. gets on the new janitor's bad side?
10 | Did the completely charisma-less "Age of Attraction" hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy actually make you appreciate what Nick and Vanessa Lachey do on "Love Is Blind"?
11 | Speaking of "Love Is Blind," were you loving how hard Nick Lachey went after Chris at the Season 10 reunion, or was the host being a bit too harsh on the reality TV villain?
12 | Love it or leave it, "Survivor" fans: Jeff Probt's rapping "skills." Do you enjoy when Probst leans into his weird and wacky side? And if you had to place a bet on who would come out on top, whose side are you choosing in this whole Aubry vs. Genevieve showdown?
13 | Now that the Oscars have named "What We Do in the Shadows" star Matt Berry as this year's announcer, are you kinda hoping he'll pronounce celebrities' names as Laszlo Cravensworth would?
We'd also like to know...
14 | Show of hands: Who wants to see more of Candice Bergen on "Shrinking"? And how relieved were you that they didn't make Brett Goldstein shave his beard again upon Louis' return?
15 | Did any other "Supernatural" fans lose their minds when Kansas' "Carry On My Wayward Son" played (twice!) during Buck and Eddie's road trip on this week's "9-1-1"? Also, after being mistaken as a couple by so many people, how do those two still not see how perfect they are for each other?
16 | On "Georgie & Mandy," we know Annie Potts was unavailable due to her commitment to "Best Medicine" — and that she'll be back later this season — but even so: Wasn't it odd that Meemaw wasn't present for Georgie's 21st birthday?
17 | We can understand "Law & Order: SVU" amateur boxer Curry wanting Bruno nearby during her charity match, but Griff as her other cornerman? Really?
18 | Did Owen and Teddy feel conspicuously absent from this week's "Grey's Anatomy," considering the last episode ended with the exes kissing?
19 | On "The Pitt," has Robby ever been more unlikable than when he responded to Samira's panic attack by mocking her "mommy issues"?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!