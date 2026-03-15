Lioness Creator Taylor Sheridan Faced One Major Challenge With The Paramount+ Series
Taylor Sheridan's shows once enjoyed a reputation for being the products of a cowboy who rode solo and rejected writers' rooms. However, "Lioness" — his star-studded Paramount+ series about CIA operatives — ultimately forced him to work with others. Why? It's simple — Sheridan is a busy guy and there are only so many hours in the day. That said, it was pretty challenging for him at first.
"How am I at delegating? How am I at expressing myself to these writers in a way that they understand, that they can then execute the draft and hold my vision? We'll find out," he told Variety about opening the doors of "Lioness" to other collaborators.
This decision was a major turning point for the "Lioness" creator's career at the time. Not long before signing up for the series, Sheridan wrote every episode of "Yellowstone" after trying — and failing — to work with other writers in the past. Be that as it may, his reputation for being a control freak might be overblown by some.
Taylor Sheridan listens to suggestions on Lioness
Taylor Sheridan likes telling stories his way, but that doesn't mean he automatically rejects ideas others have to offer. In an interview with USA Today, "Lioness" star Zoe Saldana revealed that Sheridan takes her suggestions seriously, dispelling the rumors that he's an authoritarian when it comes to telling stories on the small screen.
"Believe it or not, that cowboy knows how to play well with others," Saldana said. "I'm humbled by the amount of consideration I receive."
It seems that Sheridan is now more than happy to delegate tasks to others following "Lioness." Some of his other shows, like "Tulsa King" and "Mayor of Kingstown," also feature contributions from different writers, but Sheridan still plays an important role in each show's development and creative direction. What's more, Sheridan has loosened his grip on "Yellowstone" projects, with Spencer Hudnut spearheading CBS' "Marshals" spin-off about Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton.