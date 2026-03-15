Lioness Creator Taylor Sheridan Faced One Major Challenge With The Paramount+ Series

Taylor Sheridan's shows once enjoyed a reputation for being the products of a cowboy who rode solo and rejected writers' rooms. However, "Lioness" — his star-studded Paramount+ series about CIA operatives — ultimately forced him to work with others. Why? It's simple — Sheridan is a busy guy and there are only so many hours in the day. That said, it was pretty challenging for him at first.

"How am I at delegating? How am I at expressing myself to these writers in a way that they understand, that they can then execute the draft and hold my vision? We'll find out," he told Variety about opening the doors of "Lioness" to other collaborators.

This decision was a major turning point for the "Lioness" creator's career at the time. Not long before signing up for the series, Sheridan wrote every episode of "Yellowstone" after trying — and failing — to work with other writers in the past. Be that as it may, his reputation for being a control freak might be overblown by some.