The M*A*S*H Episode That Changed The Show For Good Also Infuriated A CBS Executive

When fans think about shows that changed television forever, it's a given to include "M*A*S*H" on that list. The series, which was created by Larry Gelbart and Gene Reynolds, is a generational classic, with its reputation stemming from its balance of levity and the realities of wartime turmoil. But that balance had to begin somewhere, and it infuriated network executives at CBS at first.

It began with "Sometimes You Hear a Bullet," the seventeenth episode of Season 1 of "M*A*S*H," which shifted the show's tone from humor to serious introspection. But before the show even began, star Alan Alda wanted to make sure the show would have that tonal balance.

"I wanted us all to agree that we wouldn't just have high jinks [sic] at the front. That it would take seriously what these people were going through," Alda told the New York Times in a 2022 interview about the series. "The wounded, the dead. You can't just say it's all a party."

Alda, who wore the dog tags of real soldiers when he played Dr. "Hawkeye" Pierce, went on to reveal that writers originally came up with several sillier storylines for the first season, thinking that was what Gelbart and Reynolds wanted — and then a tonal shift swept through.