Access Hollywood And Karamo Among Four Syndicated Shows Canceled By NBCUniversal

It's a daytime TV bloodbath: NBCUniversal is "making changes" to its first-run syndication division, resulting in the cancellations of "Access Hollywood," "Access Hollywood Live," "Karamo," and "The Steve Wilkos Show."

"NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations," Frances Berwick, chairman of unscripted programming for Bravo and Peacock, says in a statement. "The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years and we're very proud of the teams behind them."

New episodes of "Karamo" and "The Steve Wilkos Show," both of which have concluded production, will continue to air through the summer, according to Variety, while "Access Hollywood" will continue to produce new episodes through September. This news comes just one month after it was announced that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will end this fall with its current seventh season.

Will you miss watching any of these shows in syndication? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this major shift in the daytime landscape below.