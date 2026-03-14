Virgin River Boss Unpacks Biggest Season 7 Finale Cliffhangers, From [Spoiler]'s Fate To That Surprise Return

If you've just finished bingeing your way through Season 7 of Netflix's "Virgin River," you could probably use a hug right about now. And while we can't reach through the screen for a friendly embrace, we can give you some intel on those life-altering (or possibly life-ending, in one case) finale cliffhangers as we begin the long, frustrating wait for Season 8.

Let's start with a quick recap of how things ended for the town's core residents: Marley gave birth to Mel and Jack's baby, who was immediately rushed to a separate hospital for heart surgery, which will be performed by Mel's ex-boyfriend Eli; Hope kicked Doc out of the house, then shared a tender moment with Roland after learning a shocking secret about her late father; Brady suffered a gnarly motorcycle accident, leaving his fate in question; Brie volunteered to help Clay find his missing sister; and Preacher began the process of separating from Jack's to start his own restaurant.

Needless to say, "Virgin River" fans have been left with a mountain of questions, all of which will be answered when the show returns for its (already renewed) eighth season. But waiting it for suckers, so TVLine got showrunner Patrick Sean Smith on the line to address these shocking developments.

Read on for our interview with Smith, which includes several intriguing teases about "Virgin River" Season 8. What does Eli's return mean for Mel? Which character will have beef with Jack? And will Roland really come between Hope and Doc after all this time? Those questions and more are answered below: