Brilliant Minds Sets May Return For Remaining Season 2 Episodes
The doctor is back in... but for how long?
"Brilliant Minds" will return to NBC's primetime schedule in May, TVLine has learned. But there is still no word on whether the medical drama starring Zachary Quinto will be renewed for Season 3.
The series, which was pulled from the network's lineup in February for the Winter Olympics but was not returned after the games ended, will resume Season 2 on Wednesday, May 27, at 8/7c. It will remain in that time slot for the final six episodes of the season.
Guest stars on upcoming Brilliant Minds episodes
"Brilliant Minds" will have several guest stars in the upcoming episodes. They include:
* Ed Begley Jr. ("St. Elsewhere") as Duke, a faded family patriarch struggling with his memory. Wolf will help him try to patch things up with his estranged son before a reconciliation is no longer possible.
* Anne Archer ("Fatal Attraction," "The Dropout") as Bonnie, whom the official character description calls "a kindhearted matriarch who must find a way to reconcile the future she dreamed of with the reality she faces."
* Mamie Gummer ("We Were Liars") as Regan, one of Wolf's fellow patients at Hudson Oaks. "After taking a keen interest in Regan," the description reads, "Wolf discovers there may be more to her case than meets the eye."
* Ana Ortiz ("Ugly Betty") as Alyssa Rivera, a newly released prison inmate "determined to earn her way back into her life," per the character description, "no matter the cost."