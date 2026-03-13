Brilliant Minds Sets May Return For Remaining Season 2 Episodes

The doctor is back in... but for how long?

"Brilliant Minds" will return to NBC's primetime schedule in May, TVLine has learned. But there is still no word on whether the medical drama starring Zachary Quinto will be renewed for Season 3.

The series, which was pulled from the network's lineup in February for the Winter Olympics but was not returned after the games ended, will resume Season 2 on Wednesday, May 27, at 8/7c. It will remain in that time slot for the final six episodes of the season.