The Madison Review: Michelle Pfeiffer Gives Good Grief In Taylor Sheridan's Portrait Of Love And Loss — Grade It!

B+

Nearly four decades after sharing the screen in "Tequila Sunrise," Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell are enjoying a Montana sunset on Taylor Sheridan's new Paramount+ drama series "The Madison," now streaming with its first-three episodes.

A considerable departure from the types of stories we're used to seeing from Sheridan, "The Madison" stars Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, a well-meaning Manhattan socialite who rushes to Montana upon learning that her husband Preston (Russell) has died in a plane crash during a fishing trip with his brother (Matthew Fox). The Clyburns' world is understandably shattered, and the show's purposefully slow pacing allows us to sit with the family members as they navigate every stage of the grieving process.

As is often the case with stories about death, regret is a major theme on "The Madison," as each family member reevaluates the time they spent with the Clyburns' late patriarch. For Stacy, it's the devastating realization that Montana — specifically the Madison River, where Preston's brother lived in peaceful isolation — was her husband's personal slice of heaven, as revealed in heartbreaking journal entries he kept over the years. All he wanted was for Stacy and the kids to join him in paradise, to understand his enduring love for the Western landscape, but the lack of indoor plumbing at Paul's cabin kept Stacy from ever entertaining the notion.

Even as the finality of death looms heavily over Stacy's every move, she finds herself growing closer to Preston through reading his journals, finally meeting a man she never fully knew and falling deeper in love with each turn of the page. One of the more remarkable aspects of "The Madison" is the tangible relationship formed between Stacy and Preston, despite Pfeiffer and Russell only sharing the screen in a handful of flashbacks (and even most of those flashbacks involve long-distance phone calls from Preston's previous trips to Montana).

The longer Stacy remains in Montana, the dreamier her experiences become, a concept reinforced by the show's visceral direction. Christina Alexandra Voros takes full advantage of the natural landscape, representing Preston's heaven in all its splendor. Every golden ray of sunshine and gentle ripple of the water draws viewers deeper into his world — a stark contrast to the show's cold, unfeeling portrayal of Manhattan.