The Highly Successful MASH Spin-Off That Almost Nobody Talks About Today

Few TV shows have ever dominated their eras — or changed the medium — like "M*A*S*H." A defining show of the '70s, the sitcom about a U.S. Army mobile hospital unit in the Korean War pushed boundaries during a golden age for sitcoms, helping to redefine what a half-hour series could be, while also completing owning the airwaves from more than a decade. And so, it was only natural that the studio powers at play would want to stretch that popularity as far as possible.

Enter, "Trapper John, M.D." Those who've watched "M*A*S*H" will be familiar with the character of "Trapper" John McIntyre, played by Wayne Rogers through the show's first three seasons. The series that bears the character's name began in 1979, running in tandem on CBS with the eighth season of "M*A*S*H." At the time, Trapper had been gone from the flagship series for half a decade, but the spin-off series succeeded nonetheless, running for seven seasons before coming to an end in 1986.

While still a medical series, the premise and format of "Trapper John" is quite different from its progenitor. Rather than a period piece, the show is set contemporarily in the era in which it aired, following a much older Trapper (played by Pernell Roberts) in his role as Chief of Surgery at San Francisco Memorial Hospital. The show played as an hour-long medical drama, rather than the half-hour comedy format of "M*A*S*H." And while it was quickly overshadowed by the more modern wave of medical dramas that kicked off with "ER," this oft-forgotten series deserves some credit, if for no other reason than because it was the only successful "M*A*S*H" spin-off.