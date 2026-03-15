Oscars 2026 Winners List (Updating Live)
With the arrival of Sunday's Oscars, another Hollywood awards season is officially behind us. But who's heading home with some new hardware after the 2026 ceremony, and who's leaving empty-handed?
Ahead of Sunday's broadcast, Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" led this year's nominations with a whopping 16 nods, setting a new all-time Oscar record for the most nominations for a single film. Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" went into this year's ceremony with 13 nods of its own, while Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," Josh Safdie's "Marty Supreme," and Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value" each had nine.
Keep scrolling to see who emerged victorious in all of the 2026 Oscar categories, then hit the comments with your thoughts on this year's winners!
And the Oscar goes to...
BEST PICTURE
"Bugonia"
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"
Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"
Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"
BEST ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"
Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"
Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"
Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"
Emma Stone, "Bugonia"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"
Delroy Lindo, "Sinners"
Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"
Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
🏆 Amy Madigan, "Weapons"— WINNER
Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"
Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"
Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"
BEST DIRECTING
Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"
Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"
Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"
Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"Bugonia"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"One Battle After Another"
"Train Dreams"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Blue Moon"
"It Was Just an Accident"
"Marty Supreme"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Arco"
"Elio"
"KPop Demon Hunters"
"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain"
"Zootopia 2"
More of this year's Oscar winners
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
"Frankenstein"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
"Avatar: Fire and Ash"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"Sinners"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"The Alabama Solution"
"Come See Me in the Good Light"
"Cutting Through Rocks"
"Mr. Nobody Against Putin"
"The Perfect Neighbor"
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
"All the Empty Rooms"
"Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud"
"Children No More: 'Were and Are Gone'"
"The Devil Is Busy"
"Perfectly a Strangeness"
BEST FILM EDITING
"F1"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
"The Secret Agent" (Brazil)
"It Was Just an Accident" (France)
"Sentimental Value" (Norway)
"Sirāt" (Spain)
"The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia)
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
"Frankenstein"
"Kokuho"
"Sinners"
"The Smashing Machine"
"The Ugly Stepsister"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"Bugonia"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Dear Me," "Diane Warren: Relentless"
"Golden," "KPop Demon Hunters"
"I Lied to You," "Sinners"
"Sweet Dreams of Joy," "Viva Verdi!"
"Train Dreams," "Train Dreams"
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
"Butterfly"
"Forevergreen"
"The Girl Who Cried Pearls"
"Retirement Plan"
"The Three Sisters"
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
"Butcher's Stain"
"A Friend of Dorothy"
"Jane Austen's Period Drama"
"The Singers"
"Two People Exchanging Saliva"
BEST SOUND
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
"Sirāt"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
"Avatar: Fire and Ash"
"F1"
"Jurassic World Rebirth"
"The Lost Bus"
"Sinners"
BEST CASTING
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sinners"
How do you feel about this year's Oscar winners? Tell us in a comment below!