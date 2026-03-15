Oscars 2026 Winners List (Updating Live)

With the arrival of Sunday's Oscars, another Hollywood awards season is officially behind us. But who's heading home with some new hardware after the 2026 ceremony, and who's leaving empty-handed?

Ahead of Sunday's broadcast, Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" led this year's nominations with a whopping 16 nods, setting a new all-time Oscar record for the most nominations for a single film. Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" went into this year's ceremony with 13 nods of its own, while Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," Josh Safdie's "Marty Supreme," and Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value" each had nine.

Keep scrolling to see who emerged victorious in all of the 2026 Oscar categories, then hit the comments with your thoughts on this year's winners!