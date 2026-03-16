Oscars 2026: The Best And Worst Moments

Hollywood's biggest night rarely goes exactly as planned.

Sunday's Oscars ceremony was, as usual, one to remember, with Conan O'Brien returning for his second consecutive year as host and presiding over a night filled with emotional wins, powerful performances — and yes, a few stumbles along the way.

Among the highlights: O'Brien's gleefully absurd cold open channeling Amy Madigan's Oscar-winning performance as Aunt Gladys in "Weapons," a show-stopping musical tribute to "Sinners," and a monologue packed with zingers (including one aimed squarely at "Marty Supreme" star Timothée Chalamet). But the telecast — as well as ABC's red carpet pre-show — also gave us a few head-scratching moments, from a painfully wrong on-screen celebrity ID to some not-so-subtle corporate cross-promotion.

Read on to see TVLine's picks for the best and worst moments from Sunday's Oscars, then drop a comment with your own favorite moments (for better or worse) below.