2026 Oscars: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan And A Stage Full Of Stars Reunite For Rob Reiner Tribute

Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner were discovered dead at their home in Brentwood, California, on December 14. Per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the couple died from multiple, sharp force injuries. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with two counts of murder; he pleaded not guilty during a February court appearance.

Reiner was a prolific director, writer, actor and producer who helmed movies like "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally...," "A Few Good Men," "Stand By Me," and "This Is Spinal Tap." His TV work included "All in the Family," "30 Rock," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "New Girl," "The Bear" and "The Good Fight." He also had roles in feature films including "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Primary Colors," "The First Wives Club," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "Throw Momma From the Train."

Singer's IMDB page lists her as a special photographer on "Misery" as well as an actress in "Mixed Nuts." She also held producing credits for "Shock and Awe," "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life," "God & Country," and "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues."

Reiner and Singer had married since 1989.

In the aftermath of their deaths, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were remembered by friends and former co-workers including Kathy Bates, Sally Struthers, Christopher Guest, Jerry O'Connell, Zooey Deschanel, and Cary Elwes. Read their tributes here.