2026 Oscars: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan And A Stage Full Of Stars Reunite For Rob Reiner Tribute
Stars of Rob Reiner's films appeared on the Oscars stage Sunday to honor the slain filmmaker, four months after his death.
Billy Crystal opened the tribute, telling the audience that he and Reiner met in 1975, when Crystal was cast as Reiner's character's friend on the sitcom, "All in the Family." Crystal then led everyone through a highlight reel of Reiner's work, including "When Harry Met Sally," which starred Crystal and Meg Ryan.
"All we can say is, "Buddy, what fun we had storming the castle," Crystal said, addressing Reiner. He was then joined by a group of Reiner's former collaborators, including (left to right in the photo above): Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Jerry O'Connell Wil Wheaton, Fred Savage, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Carol Kane, Meg Ryan, Kiefer Sutherland, Demi Moore, Kevin Pollak, Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, John Cusack, and Daphne Zuniga.
Rob Reiner was beloved in Hollywood
Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner were discovered dead at their home in Brentwood, California, on December 14. Per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the couple died from multiple, sharp force injuries. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with two counts of murder; he pleaded not guilty during a February court appearance.
Reiner was a prolific director, writer, actor and producer who helmed movies like "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally...," "A Few Good Men," "Stand By Me," and "This Is Spinal Tap." His TV work included "All in the Family," "30 Rock," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "New Girl," "The Bear" and "The Good Fight." He also had roles in feature films including "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Primary Colors," "The First Wives Club," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "Throw Momma From the Train."
Singer's IMDB page lists her as a special photographer on "Misery" as well as an actress in "Mixed Nuts." She also held producing credits for "Shock and Awe," "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life," "God & Country," and "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues."
Reiner and Singer had married since 1989.
In the aftermath of their deaths, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were remembered by friends and former co-workers including Kathy Bates, Sally Struthers, Christopher Guest, Jerry O'Connell, Zooey Deschanel, and Cary Elwes. Read their tributes here.