Bones Actors You May Not Know Are Dead

It's difficult to believe that the popular crime procedural "Bones" has been off the air for nine years now, but such is the passage of time, we suppose. The classic Fox drama ran from 2005 to 2017, putting in an impressive 246 episodes over the course of 12 seasons. It starred David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel as an FBI agent and forensic anthropologist who collaborate on a seemingly endless series of challenging crimes. Although they initially clash, their workplace relationship rivals Mulder and Scully from "The X-Files" in terms of will-they-won't-they energy. (And they kept an unconventional pact to keep their off-screen relationship positive as well.) They're the undisputed stars of the show, but they have a broad, talented ensemble cast surrounding them every step of the way.

Although "Bones" is a relatively recent television series, it has sadly experienced the deaths of several of its cast members, from both one-off guest stars to series regulars. Here are some of the actors from "Bones" that we've lost since the show has gone off the air (and some who passed away while it was actually still on).