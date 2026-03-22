The Munsters' Near-Forgotten '80s Revival Ran Longer Than The Original Series

The original "Munsters" series only ran for two seasons, from 1964 to 1966, but it made a major mark in a short time. In fact, it was enough of a landmark show that it came back in 1988 for a revival sitcom called "The Munsters Today."

"The Munsters" was pretty similar to "The Addams Family," which quite literally aired around the same time from 1964 to 1966. Ultimately, the "Munsters" revival series — which ran for three seasons, from 1988 to 1991 — was nearly forgotten over the years in favor of its much more famous predecessor. But here's where it gets interesting: "The Munsters Today" actually ended up running longer than "The Munsters."

There were 72 episodes, including the two pilots, made of the original series across two seasons, while the revival's episode count across three seasons comes in at 73, including the pilot.