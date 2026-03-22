15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like HBO's Industry

"Industry" has turned out to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2020s in television — a mean, nasty, pull-no-punches immersion into the icy wilderness of the British stock market, conducted through first-rate storytelling in which every character, every scene, and every decision matters. The show's account of the personal and professional exploits of a vast ensemble of up-and-comers and seasoned players in the financial sector is as harrowing to watch as it is absolutely addictive, and the recently-concluded Season 4 has proven that "Industry" is capable of dramatically reinventing itself without losing any of its bite.

There's still a fifth and final season on the way, but, if you're an "Industry" fan looking for something to tide you over now that the newest batch of episodes has reached its conclusion, there are also several other worthwhile shows that you can count on to scratch a similar itch. Below, you'll find a list of 15 TV series that will make high-reward additions to your portfolio if you love "Industry."