How Henry Winkler Accidentally Created The Fonz's Most Memed Happy Days Moment

As the Fonz on ABC's "Happy Days," Henry Winkler became an icon for almost all the right reasons. Almost, because one of the Fonz's most iconic moments quickly became the universal shorthand for a television series taking a creative nosedive. This was, of course, the moment the Fonz literally jumped the shark. The fifth season of "Happy Days" started with a three-part storyline that followed the Fonz on a trip to Hollywood and ended on what the producers surely hoped would be a high note, as a waterskiing Fonzie completed a death-defying leap over a shark. Instead, the moment became synonymous with any TV series abandoning creative integrity and going into decline.

However, this doesn't bother Winkler in the slightest.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment about the infamous jump, Winkler said, "We were number one for years after it, so it didn't bother us at all." The Fonz actor also revealed the jump came about because his father pushed him into telling late "Happy Days" creator Garry Marshall that he could waterski.

"I said, 'Garry, my father wants you to know I waterski.' Next thing I know, I'm waterskiing," Winkler recalled. He revealed that he did all of the Fonz's waterskiing on "Happy Days," except for the jump, as he wasn't allowed to do stunts ... and didn't know how to jump, anyway.