NCIS Episode 500 Sneak Peek: Is NCIS Really Getting Shut Down?!

Now fans don't really need to worry, of course: No matter what happens to the team in Episode 500, "NCIS" will continue on, with seven more episodes left in Season 23, wrapping up with a May 12 season finale. CBS also renewed "NCIS" for Season 24 in January.

Still, the 500th episode is billed in the teaser as "a can't-miss event that changes everything," and showrunner Steven D. Binder confirms to TVLine that they're swinging for the fences with this one: "We're going big. We're gonna have some really great twists and turns." He adds that the episode will "change everything about this show in some degree" and will contain "a lot of fun Easter eggs" for longtime "NCIS" fans.

The official logline for the episode reads: "When the son of a Marine that Gibbs once helped comes to NCIS in desperation, the fractured team reunites off the books. But chasing justice without a badge may cost them more than their careers."

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