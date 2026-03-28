Why A Scathing Ozark Review Made Star Jason Bateman Crack Up

Walking television institution Jason Bateman is known for playing dry, witty characters. His on-screen persona darkened in 2017 when he starred in Netflix's "Ozark" as Marty Byrde, a finance expert who is blackmailed into laundering money for a drug cartel. Bateman earned four Emmy nominations playing Marty, but early on, critics weren't all impressed.

In December 2025, Bateman told Esquire that one negative review in The New York Times actually made him smile. "Mike Hale basically said I was so boring to watch, it reminded him of the person that he buys a ticket from in the airport." Bateman said. "I laughed my a** off. I appreciate those that get creative with it." To be precise, Hale wrote that Bateman was playing Marty with "the aggressive blandness of an airline gate agent."