WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: The Agency Season 2 On Showtime, Tia Mowry Lifetime Movie, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, June 27, 2026 Paramount+

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: Showtime hosts a marathon of "The Agency," Tia Mowry stars in "Single Black Tenant," and Craig Ferguson wraps Season 1 of "American on Purpose."

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Showtimes for June 27, 2026

ET

The Agency

Showtime THROUGH 10 P.M.

Catch a marathon of all 10 Season 2 episodes of the Paramount+ original, as Martian and Owen debrief Coyote, Bosko pressures Henry to clean house, and Richardson turns up at the Chicken Coop with news from Khartoum.

ET

FIFA World Cup

See below for networks SIX MATCHES

  • Panama vs. England (5 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Croatia vs. Ghana (5 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Colombia vs. Portugal (7:30 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan (7:30 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Algeria vs. Austria (10 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Jordan vs. Argentina (10 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
ET

A Castle of Our Own

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

An unexpected summer trip helps an overworked architect (Erica Cerra) reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming; Brennan Elliott co-stars.

Single Black Tenant

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

Tia Mowry stars as a woman whose luck seems to turn around after landing an affordable apartment — until she suspects she's living with a killer trying to frame her for murder.

Undertone

HBO NEW TO CABLE

The host of a popular paranormal podcast (Nina Kiri) is sent hidden messages within anonymous recordings, unleashing a demonic presence that is impossible to escape.

Wild Spring

BBC America

Docuseries finale: Across the globe, spring brings a burst of activity, but with it comes new challenges; in the animal kingdom, there is one goal: survive.

ET

Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose

CNN

Season 1 finale: Craig speaks with fellow Americans, including Jason Biggs and a veteran who stormed Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, to unpack how Americans express patriotism.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres

Paramount+

Rafael Fiziev takes on Manuel Torres in the night's headline event.

ET

My Adventures With Superman

Adult Swim

Jimmy is changed by a big date; Kara gets on the apps; Lois sings the blues; Superman destroys Clark's Saturday.

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