What To Watch Saturday: The Agency Season 2 On Showtime, Tia Mowry Lifetime Movie, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Showtime hosts a marathon of "The Agency," Tia Mowry stars in "Single Black Tenant," and Craig Ferguson wraps Season 1 of "American on Purpose."
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Showtimes for June 27, 2026
The Agency
Catch a marathon of all 10 Season 2 episodes of the Paramount+ original, as Martian and Owen debrief Coyote, Bosko pressures Henry to clean house, and Richardson turns up at the Chicken Coop with news from Khartoum.
FIFA World Cup
- Panama vs. England (5 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Croatia vs. Ghana (5 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Colombia vs. Portugal (7:30 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan (7:30 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Algeria vs. Austria (10 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Jordan vs. Argentina (10 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
A Castle of Our Own
An unexpected summer trip helps an overworked architect (Erica Cerra) reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming; Brennan Elliott co-stars.
Single Black Tenant
Tia Mowry stars as a woman whose luck seems to turn around after landing an affordable apartment — until she suspects she's living with a killer trying to frame her for murder.
Undertone
The host of a popular paranormal podcast (Nina Kiri) is sent hidden messages within anonymous recordings, unleashing a demonic presence that is impossible to escape.
Wild Spring
Docuseries finale: Across the globe, spring brings a burst of activity, but with it comes new challenges; in the animal kingdom, there is one goal: survive.
Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose
Season 1 finale: Craig speaks with fellow Americans, including Jason Biggs and a veteran who stormed Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, to unpack how Americans express patriotism.
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres
Rafael Fiziev takes on Manuel Torres in the night's headline event.
My Adventures With Superman
Jimmy is changed by a big date; Kara gets on the apps; Lois sings the blues; Superman destroys Clark's Saturday.