Why Bradley Cooper Asked JJ Abrams To Write His Character Out Of Alias

Longtime fans of J.J. Abrams' hit early 2000s series "Alias" will remember that Bradley Cooper was a main cast member for its first two seasons, playing Will Tippin on the ABC action-drama. Although the show was popular at the time and Cooper enjoyed the work, he told GQ that he asked Abrams to write him out of "Alias" after his role was trimmed considerably, saying that he wanted to pursue different opportunities if he didn't get more screentime.

"I would only work three days a week," explained Cooper, who went on to become a major movie star and director. "And then for the second season, I got even more sidelined. I was like, 'Ugh.'"