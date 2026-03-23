Why Bradley Cooper Asked JJ Abrams To Write His Character Out Of Alias
Longtime fans of J.J. Abrams' hit early 2000s series "Alias" will remember that Bradley Cooper was a main cast member for its first two seasons, playing Will Tippin on the ABC action-drama. Although the show was popular at the time and Cooper enjoyed the work, he told GQ that he asked Abrams to write him out of "Alias" after his role was trimmed considerably, saying that he wanted to pursue different opportunities if he didn't get more screentime.
"I would only work three days a week," explained Cooper, who went on to become a major movie star and director. "And then for the second season, I got even more sidelined. I was like, 'Ugh.'"
Bradley Cooper bounced back after leaving Alias
When things didn't improve, the star went directly to Abrams and asked to leave the show. It was a gamble, especially for a younger actor without a lot of work lined up. But Bradley Cooper felt very strongly about his decision and Abrams took the request well. The star recalled, "J.J. was like, 'Okay.' He probably would have fired me anyway."
After a short dry spell, Cooper's career picked up with a role in the hit 2005 comedy "Wedding Crashers," setting the stage for all his later success. That included starring roles in the "Hangover" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchises, and Oscar-nominated performances in "Silver Linings Playbook," "American Sniper," "A Star is Born" (2019) and "Maestro." He directed the latter two films, as well as his 2025 mid-life crisis comedy, "Is This Thing On?"